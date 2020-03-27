Kelly Hostetler said the Xcape the Blox, an activity center for kids near Manassas, is amazing for her four-year-old son. One of his favorite things is playing with piles of Legos that cover multiple tables.

“He goes ‘Can we go to Legos today?’” Hostetler told InsideNoVa on Thursday.

The activity center off Centerville Road has over 500 pounds of Legos, and typically offers summer camps, art and coding classes and more. The center offers events like Kids Night Out with art projects and a movie and hosts girls scout troops.

Hostetler stopped attending the center around March 16 as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus. If it wasn’t for the coronavirus pandemic, she said she would still visit the center.

“It’s fun for any age,” she said. “The arts and crafts they have in there are amazing.”

Hostetler said she is looking forward to the day in the future when she can return with her son.

Xcape the Box is an educational nonprofit that offers science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics activities to school-age children, said Julie Simmonds, the executive director and CEO of Xcape the Box.

“We’ve created such a family in Manassas,” she said. “Everyone who’s come is a friend now.”

Simmonds, who has three daughters in sixth grade, told InsideNoVa on Wednesday she is worried that she won’t be able to pay the facility’s rent in April. She uses the first floor for the educational nonprofit and the top floor has her business, an escape room called The Great Xcape.

Simmonds, like many business owners, is struggling from the COVID-19 crisis, as calls from state and local officials for people to avoid crowds has led many families to stay home and many businesses to temporarily close.

On March 13, Simmonds closed the escape room because participants cannot practice social distancing — staying 6 feet apart.

She said her activity center is open if people need child care support or educational activities, but many of her families are staying away as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

“Demand isn’t there, people are staying home,” she said.

Before they closed, Xcape picked up elementary and middle school students and tutored them and encouraged STEAM activities, she said. Currently, all of her students receive part or full scholarships, which comes from the escape room business.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Simmonds expected her investment into her business and the nonprofit would mean a better financial outlook by the summer. But the business closing halted that timeline.

“We were really starting to make an impact,” she said.

With schools closed, she also loses a big way to reach the community — fliers distributed at schools.

“There is no cushion to start with,” she said. “We’re taking it one day at a time.”

Manassas resident Hillary Rodak told InsideNoVa over the phone Thursday her son, who is in second grade, previously attended the after-school program three days during the week. Rodak had her second child in February. On maternity leave, she’s been caring for her son without visiting the center.

Rodak planned on having her son attend Xcape the Box when she returned back to her job as a social worker. With her and her husband having full-time jobs, she said after-school care is important.

“Definitely when I go back to work, it’s going to be a huge challenge,” she said.

Before returning to work full-time, she plans to work part-time from home, she said, but she’s concerned that her mom shouldn’t visit to help her as she starts working from home.

“It’s very scary, because people can be asymptomatic and still be carrying the virus — you just don’t know,” she said.