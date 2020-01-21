Appleton Campbell, a trusted home service company of HVAC, plumbing and electrical services in northern Virginia for more than 40 years, is providing six New Year’s resolutions for homeowners who want to increase their energy efficiency in 2020. Following these tips can help reduce utility costs and wasted energy in 2020, according to a news release.
“These tips can help anyone reduce their utility costs and the amount of energy they waste in 2020,” said Michael Appleton of Appleton Campbell. “The start of a new year is a great time to start replacing bad habits with good ones, and with the coldest part of winter on the way, you’ll be able to see immediate results without investing a lot of time or money.”
Appleton offers six simple tips homeowners can implement for a more energy efficient 2020:
1. Replace incandescent bulbs with LED bulbs: LED light bulbs are one of the quickest ways to improve your home’s energy efficiency. They use approximately 75% less electricity than incandescent bulbs and last significantly longer.
2. Turn down the thermostat: Set it to 68 degrees and leave it there. Forty-one percent of a home’s energy use comes from heating and cooling, so putting on a sweater instead of turning up the temperature can offer substantial savings.
3. Reverse ceiling fan rotation: Heat rises, but reversing the fan creates a backdraft that pushes warm air down.
4. Install a tankless water heater: Traditional water heaters keep a tank of water heated to a set temperature around the clock, whether anyone’s using it or not. More efficient tankless water heaters deliver hot water on demand when you need it.
5. Install a humidifier: The right amount of moisture in the air can make a room feel more comfortable at a lower temperature. Portable humidifiers make a small difference, but professionally installed systems offer significant efficiency benefits.
6. Get a professional heating tune-up: Proper maintenance will give homeowners peace of mind and confidence that they will have access to a fully functioning heating system when the next winter storm passes through.
“Some of these suggestions are literally as easy as changing a light bulb,” Michael Appleton said. “Being efficient doesn’t necessarily mean a major investment or an abrupt change in lifestyle. Just remaining mindful about your energy use and your utility bill can inspire small changes that add up to a big difference.”
For more information about Appleton Campbell and additional ways to reduce energy usage, call 540-347-0765 or visit https://appletoncampbell.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.