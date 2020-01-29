Baby Yoda merchandise in short supply in NoVa

Star Wars fanatics have been searching high and low for Baby Yoda merchandise since “The Mandalorian” debuted on Disney+ last fall, but many are still empty-handed.
When the character was introduced to audiences in the show’s first episode, it immediately set off an internet frenzy, fueled by memes of the tiny robe-clad alien behaving mischievously or simply sipping a hot beverage. But while the memes have been plenty, the physical memorabilia has not, and the shortage is manifesting itself at comic and memorabilia stores in Woodbridge: in some, Baby Yoda products are scarce, in others, they are non-existent.
(The character is technically called The Child and not, in fact, a younger version of the popular Yoda character, despite being given the moniker by fans before its backstory was fully revealed.)
If you’re really desperate (and willing to pay a steep price) for official Baby Yoda merchandise, Flashback Comics off Smoketown Road has some options. Official Topps trading card sets for The Mandalorian are selling at $59.99 for a pack of five. Other official framed drawings of the character are on display at a price of $28.99.
If those prices are too high, the shop has a few unofficial items, like postcards with Instagram-like memes on the front (“Felt cute … might eat a frog later” reads one) selling for about $5.
Troy David-Phillips, who runs the store’s daily operations, said Flashback has gotten its hands on what it could to satisfy fans’ hunger for merchandise, but Disney and its merchandising partners have been slow to ship the most sought-after Baby Yoda items, like Funko POP! dolls or action figures. The POP! dolls are on pre-order on Target’s website at $8.99 for a small version and $29.99 for its bigger counterpart.
“Even at Christmastime there wasn’t a lot of stuff out there other than internet memes,” David-Phillips said. And even when the manufacturers have more shipping, David-Phillips thinks there won’t be too much to drive prices way down. “There won’t be any glut on the market.”
Part of the merchandise shortage seems to be deliberate, said Gautham Vadakkepatt, an assistant professor of marketing at George Mason University’s School of Business. Movie and television studios usually try to release official merchandise before premieres to build buzz. But with such a dedicated Star Wars following closely scrutinizing every release, Disney and Lucasfilms wanted to keep The Child character under wraps until it appeared on screen.
Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian’s” showrunner, effectively said as much in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
“By holding back on that one product, we knew that we may have had the disadvantage of not having toys available day and date,” he said. “But what we got in exchange was an excitement surrounding the character, because everybody felt like they discovered him together.”
Even big retailers who typically have first dibs on new merchandise have limited quantities of Baby Yoda items. As of last week, the 2nd & Charles location in Woodbridge had nothing more than a T-shirt, and a search of the Woodbridge Walmart’s shelves turned up nothing.
Vadakkepatt says there’s some risk in delaying too long; with the show no longer brand new, the memes have already started to die down. Disney and the manufacturers could have already missed the demand’s high point. But Vadakkepatt says he trusts Disney to have a sound strategy when it comes to merchandise, and the scarcity could even be building demand before a wide release.
“There’s quite a bit of research that shows this scarcity principle. Something that is scarce, you want to buy it and there will be more demand for such a product,” he says. “And the more delayed you are, you’re creating buzz around the toys and starting conversations which will benefit you in the long run.”
An employee who declined to give his full name at Painted Visions comics and memorabilia store in Woodbridge, said he wasn’t questioning Disney’s strategy, but speculated the company had underestimated how popular the character would be. His store was completely out of any Baby Yoda products last week.
“They were severely underprepared for what it became,” he said of Disney. “I don’t think they understood how crazy it would become.”
