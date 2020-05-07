Richard Yeboah, general manager for Gold’s Gym in Dillingham Square in Woodbridge, is preparing to reopen the gym next Friday after being closed nearly two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s not a normal opening, it’s a soft opening,” he said Tuesday.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that he expects non-essential businesses will be able to reopen May 15 after being closed since March 24. Businesses will have to meet certain conditions to ensure physical distancing, cleanliness and worker safety, details of which are expected to be released May 8.

Some Prince William County business owners told InsideNoVa this week they are already planning what their businesses will look like when they reopen. Others remain hesitant to reopen and said that, even with the governor’s approval, they’ll wait until they feel safe.

At Gold’s Gym, members will notice a few changes on May 15, including a face mask on the life-sized statue of a muscle man that greets guests at the door.

“First thing is safety,” Yeboah said. All employees will wear masks and gloves, and masks will be available for gym members, although they will not be required to wear them.

The gym has added sneeze guards at the desk, blocked out 6 feet with stickers on the floor and blocked some equipment to ensure members remain physically distant. The gym will also limit the number of people allowed in at any one time, he said.

Yeboah said the gym has a three-phased plan. During the first phase, which he expects to last about a month, employees will not accept cash and interactions between staff and members will be minimized.

‘A PATH FORWARD’

In addition to gyms, non-essential businesses include hair and nail salons, restaurants and entertainment venues like movie theaters. Northam ordered those businesses closed on March 24 and later extended the closures until May 8 until further extending them on Monday until May 14. He said one reason he extended the closures another week is to ensure businesses have time to implement guidelines so they can safely reopen.

“We will reopen Virginia next Friday,” he said during a news conference Monday. “We really want the businesses to do everything they can to make sure that consumers feel safe.”

Northam also said his stay-at-home order, announced March 30 and effective until June 10, will be modified to emphasize “safer-at-home” rather than stay-at-home.

“Everything you have done has truly made a difference,” he said. “We flattened the curve, and our hospitals have not been overwhelmed. I’m keenly aware that it has come with a tremendous cost.”

Northam said phase one of the state's reopening is expected to last about three weeks and will include specific guidelines for different types of businesses.

For example, he said, hair salons will be open by appointment only, restaurants will have to reduce seating, and gyms may have capacity limits and additional cleaning requirements.

If the state does not see a surge in cases during phase one of the reopening, Northam said the state should be able to move to the next stage, in which restrictions would be further relaxed. That stage would last about another three weeks before moving to the final stage — which he said is realistically up to three months away.

“I want to make it clear: This virus is still here; it has not gone away and it will not go away until we have a vaccination,” Northam said. “We must figure out a path forward, but we must always be aware that this virus is still with us.”

OPEN AIR, MORE OPTIONS

Chris Pearmund, who owns five wine businesses in Virginia, said his Effingham Manor Winery in Prince William County will reopen May 15 if the governor’s plan remains in place.

The state’s move should benefit his businesses — and its 130 employees — in a few ways, he said. First, they can resume selling wine for consumption on location. Secondly, if restaurants can open for sit-down service to some extent, Pearmund expects sales of his wine to restaurants will increase.

At his vineyards and wineries, tastings and sales will be kept entirely outside for the time being. Pearmund said it’s unclear whether he’ll be allowed to have more than 10 people in the more expansive outdoor settings, but he can accommodate more patrons while still providing ample room for social distancing. He’ll also continue to produce and buy hand sanitizer and have it available at his tasting rooms.

“We will follow all directions, but my instinct and desire is that because it’s an outside area, if we keep our consumption and picnic areas outside at a greater distance … then we’re able to keep a very safe distance and still provide business and winery operations,” Pearmund said.

He has had 500 wine-themed face masks printed for employees, who will be wearing them at all times, regardless of state directive. “Anywhere with outside seating is going to benefit the most. Wineries, restaurants, places with social distancing capability.”

NOT SO FAST

On April 24, Northam created a business task force to provide input on how the state should plan to reopen businesses, and Dee Suarez-Diaz, owner of ReNuew Wellness Spa in Woodbridge, was happy to serve.

She told InsideNoVa on Tuesday she opened her spa in November 2014, and has been closed since March 24. Suarez-Diaz offers skincare treatments and more. While not providing in-person services, she has continued shipping products to clients. She’s also moved her workshops from in-person to virtual.

“I used to offer it hands-on, but this is a creative way to generate income and give clients an opportunity to do self-care at home,” she said.

Suarez-Diaz agreed immediately when asked to serve on the task force, because she is passionate about her industry, she said. She represented spas and estheticians, which also includes massage therapists. She said many want to return to work. “This has really hit us financially.”

Some spas are planning to reopen May 15 under Northam’s guidance, but Suarez-Diaz said she doesn’t plan to reopen until June 10 because she worries she may run out of personal protective equipment. She also doesn’t feel it’s safe yet and she has an underlying respiratory condition. She said she is transparent with clients, so they know where she stands.

“We just have to hit the pause button, because we love and care about you,” she said.

Providing services offered in her industry, such as skincare treatments and massages, makes physical distancing difficult, she noted.

Suarez-Diaz said as restrictions on businesses are lifted, training for people who are working to know how to wear PPE will be important. Before businesses reopen, she said she recommends owners reevaluate their space to see how they can reduce the risk of spreading the virus and incorporate more time between clients to conduct additional cleaning.

“When we do go back, we need to try to do as much physical distancing as a service allows and use PPE to reduce the spread of the crisis,” she said.

LESS PRESSURE TO REOPEN

Water’s End Brewery in Lake Ridge opened in September 2016 and is planning a second location at Potomac Festival shopping center at Opitz Boulevard and Potomac Mills Road.

After closing the taproom in March, the brewery had to ramp up packaging so it could seal cans and bottles to offer beer to go, said president and co-owner Zach Mote.

With beers with alcohol by volume ranging from 3.9% to 8.2%, the brewery has a big variety to offer. But with one machine to seal cans, Mote said it’s “horribly inefficient.”

“We ran out of labels,” he said. “The whole packaging has been something we’ve had to figure out, because it’s a completely different business model.”

Mote said the drive-through model has helped keep steady revenue coming into the brewery.

“A drive-through is seamless,” he said. “You say drive-through, you immediately know how it works. I think that’s been key for us to maintain our same level of sales.”

Mote said he suspects the business is an outlier among breweries — it didn’t have to lay off any employees and actually hired an additional staffer.

Mote said Tuesday he can’t decide when the brewery and taproom will reopen until he sees the state’s specific guidance.

“We want to get customers back in and offer beer club and have musicians,” he said. “That’s our business model. We certainly want to get back but at this moment we don’t have to.”

The drive-through means less pressure for the brewery to reopen, he said.

SEATING AVAILABLE, NO MENUS

Okra’s in Manassas will reopen for sit-down service on May 15 if all goes according to plan. Owner Charles Gilliam isn’t sure exactly how many people he’ll be allowed to have inside the restaurant, but the number of tables on the patio will be reduced from 12 to four.

Gilliam says he’s brought back a number of kitchen staff since the restaurant transitioned to deliveries and should be able to bring back a few more employees with dine-in service resuming. He’ll probably pare down the menu from what it was before the shutdown, unsure of just how many people will be willing to eat out.

“I don’t know what it looks like to run a restaurant that usually has as many people as can comfortably fit and keep people spaced apart,” Gilliam said. “We’ll still be able to get a few people back, so we’re all for it.”

Staff at the restaurant will wear masks and gloves, but physical menus will probably not return. Instead, Gilliam plans to install a number of menu boards around the restaurant or possibly some screens with images of various items flashing across.

“I’d say we’re cautiously optimistic,” Gilliam said.