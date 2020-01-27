The Bar Louie restaurant in Manassas was one of dozens that closed unexpectedly over the weekend.
A message posted Sunday on the restaurant’s Facebook page noted that Saturday was the restaurant’s last day of business. “Thanks for the memories,” the message noted.
The restaurant was located at 9501 Liberia Ave.
According to Nation’s Restaurant News, the company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is up for sale.
The company doesn’t expect an impact on day-to-day business beyond the weekend closing of “several underperforming locations,” NRN reports.
The message from Bar Louie Manassas on Facebook suggests that patrons visit the Gainesville restaurant. There are also Bar Louie locations still open at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center in Woodbridge, One Loudoun in Ashburn, Herndon and Crystal City.
Other locations that reportedly closed include restaurants in Rockville and Wheaton Plaza in Maryland.
