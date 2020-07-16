Big Lots will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest store in Manassas on Saturday, July 25.
This store will reflect a new format, which is part of a broader initiative of "bringing savings with surprises" in every re-designed aisle, according to a news release.
“We are excited to introduce our new store format to Manassas,” said Joice Wirkus, senior vice president for marketing at Big Lots. “This redesign brings to life our new brand traits and showcases our assortment of affordable solutions in Furniture, Seasonal, Home, Food, and Consumables. We carry big brands like Broyhill, Sealy, and Ashley Furniture in addition to household essentials like Charmin, Clorox, Tide, Frito-Lay, Coca-Cola, and Pepsi. We are also very proud to serve alongside the Manassas community and want our customers to know that we are continuing to invest in bringing them the best shopping experience.”
The new store is located at 7743 Sudley Road, the site of a former Staples store. It will be a showcase for the continued roll out of a new store layout and design across all Big Lots stores, both in new builds as well as in redesigns at existing locations. Last summer, Big Lots relocated its Woodbridge store to site of the former Toys 'R' Us building near Potomac Mills.
Through Aug. 1, customers will receive a coupon for $10 off a $40 purchase at the check out to use for future a Big Lots purchase.
