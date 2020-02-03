Coworking provider Brickyard opened its Woodbridge space on Monday.
The site at 2700 Neabsco Common Place, Suite 101, marks the first expansion of the brand outside of its flagship location in Ashburn, according to a news release.
The space features 20 desks, 18 private offices, fully equipped conference rooms, private phone booths and large common areas that double as event space. Amenities include 24/7 access, gigabit speed internet, printing and copying, business mail service, and unlimited coffee, tea and soda.
In October, Brickyard was awarded a $400,000 grant from the Prince William County Board of Supervisors through a new public-private partnership agreement. Brickyard’s Founder, Ann Orem, said Prince William was the obvious choice for their second facility because of its prime location, highly educated workforce and diverse economic base.
“We celebrate the opening of Brickyard as a forward-thinking project that would support the growing entrepreneurial community in Prince William County by creating affordable and flexible workspaces,” said Christina Winn, executive director of Prince William County’s Department of Economic Development. “The county is delighted at Brickyard’s decision to open their successful coworking concept in the unique walkable community of Neabsco Commons located in Woodbridge. Prince William County is actively developing a multitude of small business resources and having a partnership with Brickyard is another important piece of infrastructure to convene like-minded entrepreneurs so they can grow and thrive.”
Brickyard will also open a location in Chantilly in the West Fairfax Commerce Center later this year.
“Brickyard responds and adapts to the changing nature of work through our unique community-centered coworking offerings,” Orem said. “Brickyard is committed to working creatively and collaboratively with our members to solve problems and achieve goals. Brickyard offers a variety of spaces, membership levels, and workplace tools to accommodate the needs of our community members.”
Brickyard will host a grand opening celebration for the Woodbridge location later this spring.
