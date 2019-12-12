Brisket a crowd favorite at Gourmet Guys Give Back

More than 200 adults and children, including Santa, were able to sample dishes and pick the crowd favorites at the 4th annual Gourmet Guys Give Back amateur cooking competition at Linton Hall School in Bristow on Dec. 8.
Judges included Eric Pollard, executive chef at Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center; Charles Gilliam, owner of Okra’s Cajun Creole; Gina Michak, owner of “From Gina’s Kitchen;” Kumar Iyer, owner of Rangoli Restaurant and Shawn Terry of Smokin’ Shawn’s BBQ.
A fundraiser for the Prince William Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Prince William, the event included a visit with Santa Claus and other children’s activities by ImagiNation Learning Center, as well as life music by local singer-songwriter Greg Dodson.
The judge’s winners included:
BEST APPETIZER: Larb Sliders by Xiao-Yin Byrom, Owner of Tang’s Alterations, Bridal & Bespoke;
BEST SOUP/CHILI (and winner of the Judges’ Top Prize): Thai Fusion Soup by Xiao-Yin Byrom;
BEST SALAD/SIDE DISH: Minted Cucumber Salad by Xiao-Yin Byrom;
BEST MAIN DISH: The Royal Masala by Shan Lateef, a student in Prince William County Public Schools and a past graduate of the Leadership Prince William Summer Youth Academy;
BEST GRILL ITEM: Smoked Beef Brisket by Brian Sipes of the Prince William County Service Authority; a member of the Leadership Prince William Class of 2020;
BEST DESSERT: Chocolate Éclair Cake by Aaron Tolson, Development Director at ACTS and a 2018 graduate of Leadership Prince William.
The people’s choice winners included:
BEST APPETIZER: Triangles of Heaven (samosas) by Shan Lateef;
BEST SOUP/CHILI: Papa D’s Lobster Bisque by Dave Merli;
BEST SALAD/SIDE DISH: Minted Cucumber Salad by Xiao-Yin Byrom;
BEST MAIN DISH: The Royal Masala by Shan Lateef;
BEST DESSERT: Chocolate Éclair Cake by Aaron Tolson.
FAN FAVORITE: Smoked Beef Brisket by Brian Sipes of the Prince William County Service Authority. Brian’s brisket received 94 total votes, making it a run-away for the top prize.
