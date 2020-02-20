Parents often seek out challenges for their kids — something that will stretch what they thought was possible.

And, if you could manifest that challenge in a physical shape, it would probably look like a wall at Vertical Rock Indoor Climbing and Fitness Center, located at 10225 Nokesville Road, Manassas.

The indoor climbing facility in Manassas offers an indoor and outdoor camps to engage kids as young as five — something that may come as a surprise to grown adults who can sometimes be overwhelmed at the challenge.

“Really, really young kids can do it,” said Rachel Nystrom, director of operations at Vertical Rock. There’s even a new toddler and parent program separate from the camp offerings.

For mini rockers (ages 5-11), the four-day indoor camp introduces kids to age-appropriate safety skills, workouts and games while climbing in a safe, supervised environment.

“We get a lot of regular climbers and team members, but we also get a lot of kids who are trying it for the first time,” Nystrom said.

It can be a personal challenge — with new climbers getting just a few feet on the wall on the first day. “By the end of the week, they’re going all the way to the top,” Nystrom said.

The wall can test campers physically, having them use muscles they didn’t know they had, and mentally, by developing problem-solving techniques. It can also be a good place to learn even more lessons, like working together and patience while waiting your turn.

And not all of the fun is spent on the wall. Some team-building activities and other exercises give campers a break during the program.

Activities will improve self-esteem, social skills, eye/hand coordination and more.

Weekly sessions run from June 15 through Aug. 20.

For older day campers, ages 9 and up, Vertical Rock offers an outdoor program.

Elevation gets the kids outside for climbing adventures at four different climbing areas: Carderock, Great Falls, Elizabeth Furnace and Vertical Rock.

“It’s a whole new sense of adventure,” Nystrom said. “It’s more challenging — and a lot more problem solving.”

Most of the kids have some climbing experience, but not all of them do, Nystrom said.

Campers will learn more techniques and the mechanics of rock climbing, while learning about rock types, flora and fauna and other climbing facts.

An emphasis on the "Leave No Trace and Minimizing Climbing Impacts" principle are integrated into the program.

For more on the indoor camp, visit climb-va.com. For more on the outdoor camp, visit climb-outdoor.com/camps.