Carmello's wins Wine Spectator Magazine's 2019 Award of Excellence

Carmello’s of Historic Manassas, Va. recently earned Wine Spectator magazine’s 2019 Award of Excellence for the 10th consecutive year, noted for its vast Portuguese wine selections, according to a news release.
Carmello’s offers more than 100 Portuguese wines from Portuguese regions, such as Alentejo, Douro, Dão, Estremadura and Vinho Verde, and presents one of the largest Portuguese wine lists in the United States.
“We’re always revising our wine menu, and love sharing our new selections with our customers,” said Alice Pires, owner of Carmello’s and Monza of Historic Manassas.
For more information, call 703-368-5522 or go to www.carmellos.com.
