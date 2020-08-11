Club Eclipse Restaurant Bar and Billiards has closed, according to an announcement on the venue's Facebook page.
Club Eclipse opened in 2017 at 5615 Wellington Road, near Jiffy Lube Live.
After months closed due to the pandemic, Club Eclipse reopened June 12.
"Goodbyes hurt when the story is not finished and the book has been closed," the message stated Tuesday. "It is with heavy hearts that Eclipse will be shutting its doors. We want to thank everyone who has come by to support us and those that have become regulars, as y’all were the most important part to our family."
The owners also thanked the staff and the many bands that performed on stage.
Patrons reacted on Facebook:
- "I am so grateful for all of the amazing friendships Eclipse has brought into my life. Thank you so much for the memories!"
- "Your place was the absolute best for entertainment - great stage, lighting, sound, big dance floor. Everything! Good food and drinks too. You will be missed."
- "You made a great place for locals to gather. while showcasing some great local talent on your amazing stage."
