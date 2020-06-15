Didlake Inc. has announced the launch of Didlake Photo Imaging at 8472 Kao Circle in Manassas.
The nonprofit connects people with disabilities to employment, education and opportunities throughout the region.
“When we launched Didlake Document Imaging, we were regularly asked if we provided photo scanning services,” said Valerie Spencer, Didlake’s director of business development. “Our 20 years of imaging experience started in microfilm. We knew that we could provide an exceptional digital product to customers looking for photo scanning.”
Didlake Photo Imaging provides high-quality digitized photos. The service focuses exclusively on photo scanning, helping customers preserve their priceless memories. As a division of Didlake, Didlake Photo Imaging fulfills Didlake’s mission by employing people with disabilities who receive valuable job training and work experience.
“Scanning photos to digital format helps to preserve and share memories with family and friends for generations,” said Erika Spalding, Didlake vice president of corporate communications and marketing. “For many, their family’s paper photos live with one family member. Digitizing photos makes it easy to ensure that everyone in the family can share in the family’s history.”
To learn more about Didlake Photo Imaging, visit https://didlakeimaging.com/photo-scanning-service/
Didlake Photo Imaging from Didlake, Inc. on Vimeo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.