Bishop Lyle Dukes began his term this month as chairman of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce.
The Prince William Chamber is the largest municipal chamber in Virginia, representing numerous businesses and nearly 80,000 employees, according to a news release.
"Our theme for this year is ‘Courageous Leadership Together,’” Dukes said. “It’s building on the idea we, the board of directors, ambassadors and chamber staff, have been working on for the last few years — to ensure that the Prince William Chamber is taking a leadership role in the positive transformation of our local area."
Bishop Dukes is a graduate of University of Virginia with MBA studies at St. Ambrose University and a master’s degree from Faith Bible College and Seminary. He has also served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army.
After serving as credit officer for Navy Federal Credit Union, Dukes worked for several years as a computer programmer for the federal government in Arlington. In 1995, he and his wife, Pastor Deborah Dukes, founded the Harvest Life Church where he continues to serve as senior pastor. Harvest Life is among the largest faith-based nonprofit organizations in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, with thousands of attendees, a multimillion-dollar budget and more than 100 ministries and community programs.
Dukes, along with his wife, also heads the Pastors Network. In this role they serve pastors both in the U.S. and internationally. The network covers approximately 600 churches across the country, Europe and Africa.
In 2009, the organization completed construction on their African headquarters, Harvest Center, in Kenya. The building seats over 2,000 congregants and has become a distribution center for food and clothing. The organization has built schools and churches and is scheduled construct a medical center and additional housing on the Harvest Center campus.
Dukes is also the founder and former CEO of Mainstream Concepts, Inc., a media marketing company, which was a partner in the development of the American Heart Association’s “Go Red” campaign.
Dukes is the author of several books and publications. He serves on the Sentara Medical Community Assessment Board, he is the general secretary and a member of the Executive Board of Bishops, International Bible Way, Inc., a police chaplain for Prince William County and the former president of the Prince William County Ministerial Association. He and his wife have one adult child, a son-in-law, and three grandsons.
"As we enter into a new chamber year, it is my honor and pleasure to lead the continued work of the Prince William Chamber in its efforts to strengthen the business community and produce a better quality of life for our communities and this region" Dukes said.
2019-2020 Prince William Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors
- Chair - Bishop Lyle Dukes - Harvest Life Church
- Chair-elect - Kathie Johnson - Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- Chair-elect Nominee - Gayle Whitlock - Whitlock Wealth Management
- Secretary - Gary L. Jones, II - The Fauquier Bank
- Treasurer - V. Rick Nishanian - Vanderpool, Frostick & Nishanian, P.C.
- Past Chair - Jim Elliott - FVCbank
- Deborah L. Jones - President & CEO Prince William Chamber of Commerce
- Legal Counsel - Olaun Simmons - Vanderpool, Frostick & Nishanian, P.C.
Other board members:
- Sophia Alfred - Live Nation Entertainment-Jiffy Lube Live
- Ashley Arnold - NOVEC
- Steve Clark - Old Hickory Golf Club
- Steve Danziger - BAESystems
- Angela Dellinger - Keller Williams Solutions
- Laurie Ellington-Tyson - Amazon Web Services
- Mike Garcia - Mike Garcia Construction, Inc.
- Russ Gestl - Buchanan Partners
- Molly Grove - George Mason University, Science & Technology Campus
- Jonathan Guepe - Apple Federal Credit Union
- Matt Guilfoyle - Prince William County Schools, Communications & Technology
- George N. Harben - Prince William County Economic Development
- Troy Hill - Iron Mountain Data Centers
- Harry H. Horning, II - Harry H. Horning Financial Services
- Deb Jewell - SharpComm
- Deborah Johnson - Dominion Energy
- Michael Kalish - Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh, P.C
- Bill Karlson - KO Distilling
- Steve Liga - ACTS-Action in Community Through Service
- Jeff Lyons - Offix
- Brent McKenzie - Transurban North America
- Marty Nohe - Appliance Connection
- Laszlo Palko - City of Manassas Park
- Sherman Patrick - Compton & Duling LC
- Michelle Rao - Laser Quest Corporation
- Mona Saul - Employment Enterprises, Inc.
- Patrick Small - City of Manassas
- Dr. Stephen Smith - Novant Health UVA Health System
- Amy Tanner - United Bank
- Michael Whitlock - Transaction Expert
- Charlene Wilkins - Northern Virginia Community College
- Richard Wingo - Micron Technology, Inc.
- Truett Young - Stanley Martin Companies
