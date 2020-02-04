Colonial Downs Group will have more work to do before it can secure a permit for Northern Virginia's first Rosie's Gaming Emporium after Dumfries Town Council rejected a permit request Tuesday night.
The gaming company had settled on a site at the Triangle Shopping Plaza, but council members split over a one-time $100,000 payment for transportation impacts.
The council held multiple votes, but in the end, a resolution to approve the conditional use permit without the $100,000 condition, failed 3-4. Mayor Derrick Wood and council members Charles Brewer and Brian Fields voted in support of the resolution, while council members Monaé Nickerson, Melva Willis, Selonia Miles and Cydny Neville voted against the resolution.
After the meeting, Neville said she thinks there are other business opportunities that the town could attract. She said she has previously told the applicant that she does not support the proposed location. She said children walk to the library in the Triangle Shopping Plaza.
"So hopefully they'll go back to the drawing board," she said.
After the meeting, Wood said while the permit is denied, he remains hopeful there is some path forward to bringing Rosie's to the town.
"I'm a bit surprised it failed, because the community asked us to do this," Wood said, referring to a referendum approved by voters in November.
Wood said bringing Rosie's will bring more jobs to the town, adding "where in a single jump, we could raise the median income by one business coming here if we could agree."
Throughout the meeting, council members Brewer and Willis said they didn't agree with the town's condition for the permit to require the company to pay the town $100,000. Brewer and Willis said if the town council required the $100,000 payment from the conditional use permit applicant, it would set a bad precedent that could deter other businesses from wanting to move to Dumfries in the future.
Wood said after the meeting that the company agreed to pay $100,000. He added the $100,000 was based on a traffic impact analysis and is aimed at alleviating the company's proposed impacts.
No one spoke during the public hearing.
The company has said the local site would have 150 staff with an average annual salary of $47,000 and have slot-like machines, a restaurant and live entertainment. The company announced in January its plan to increase its minimum wage at all locations to $15 an hour, and to $9 an hour for tipped positions.
Other stores at the plaza include Aaron’s, Dollar General and Boost Mobile, as well as the Dumfries neighborhood library.
Similar Rosie’s gaming sites are open in New Kent, Richmond, Vinton and Hampton.
Colonial Downs estimates it will pay Dumfries $640,000 yearly in local gaming tax revenue, according to the permit application. The company also plans to donate $100,000 annually in the areas they operate as part of its charitable giving program.
In Dumfries, Colonial Downs has a lease agreement with Curtis Properties Inc. to lease about 18,364 square feet of the plaza’s total 79,435 square feet of the plaza, according to the company’s permit application.
Of that 18,364 square feet of space, Colonial Downs expects 5,755 square feet to include pari-mutuel and simulcast gaming, 3,490 square feet of storage, 2,530 square feet of office/training space, and 1,720 square feet of food service with kitchen and more, such as restrooms, cashier, retail space and a bar with 11 seats.
William Capers, the town’s planning and community development director, recommended approval of the permit with several conditions the company must meet, according to the staff report. The proposed Rosie’s will impact operations at the intersection of Curtis Drive and southbound U.S. 1. The town and the Virginia Department of Transportation have planned infrastructure improvements for U.S. 1 that include the plaza intersection. The town is requesting the company pay $100,000 in one-time support for the intersection improvements.
Town staff will also recommend maximum hours of 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. Friday through Saturday.
The company also submitted a security improvement plan which states Rosie’s will coordinate with Dumfries police and maintain security cameras 24 hours a day, as well as other security measures.
The permit would only allow the company to operate up to 150 historical horse racing machines.
Colonial Downs Group petitioned to ask Dumfries voters during the last election on Nov. 5 whether or not to allow pari-mutuel wagering in the town. Voters approved the wagering referendum by roughly 60% with 468 votes to approve and 306 votes against the request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.