The “Home of the Charburger” is turning 20. Since opening its first location in Manassas in 1999, Foster’s has grown to 12 locally-owned franchises across Maryland, Northern Virginia, North Carolina and Florida.
“What has always set Foster’s Grille apart is the quality of our food and our great family atmosphere,” said Foster’s President Mike Cerny. “That’s been our mission from the beginning, and we’ve never wavered from it.”
Every Foster’s Charburger is still made with a half-pound of 100% All-American beef. The menu also includes juicy, jumbo chicken wings, fresh chicken sandwiches, salads, hand-crafted shakes, craft beer and wine.
“Foster’s is still a place where friends can enjoy the big game, co-workers can meet for happy hour, and families find something for even the pickiest little eaters,” Cerny said.
Foster’s is marking its first 20 years in business with a long-planned franchise expansion, already under way. Each new location will feature the same fresh-never-frozen approach, including all-natural chicken sandwiches and the freshest produce around. Just as Foster’s has done since 1999.
“We’re looking forward to expanding on a great idea and continuing our commitment to great food, fun, friends and family,” Cerny said. “Here’s to the next 20 years.”
