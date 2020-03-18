As recently as last Friday, Three Monkeys Pub in Old Town Manassas was still preparing for a rock show and a big St. Patrick’s Day crowd, even while schools were closing and the first hints of broader community impacts were felt from the coronavirus pandemic.
By St. Patrick’s Day, Tuesday, restaurant manager Connor Wolfe said the streets of Old Town were deserted.
“Every bar is dead. Nobody’s out, nobody wants to come out. So yeah, I don’t know. We hope people still come out, but at the same time we want them to stay safe,” Wolfe said. “I always try to stay on the bright side, but everybody’s getting pretty concerned.”
Three Monkeys will keep making food for takeout and delivery as long as it can, Wolfe said, with the full menu posted online and on various delivery platforms. But drink service is cancelled for now, and the future isn’t clear.
The effect that COVID-19 will have on local businesses, large and small, is only just beginning, with uncertainty in how government support programs will be implemented.
Terry Clower, an economist at George Mason University, said states and localities first need to know what kind of assistance the federal government is going to offer before determining their course of action. An aid package has been sent from Congress to the White House that would assist some impacted workers. And President Donald Trump’s administration is weighing direct payments to individuals to help with the crisis. But Clower said he was disappointed that there hasn’t been better coordination between the various levels of government.
The Federal Reserve, he said, has done what it could, cutting interest rates to near 0% and keeping bond markets liquid with a $1.5 trillion loan injection. But elected officials, according to Clower, need to work together more closely.
“What we should have, which we haven’t had, is some coordination,” Clower told InsideNoVa. “If the federal government can’t do it, I’ll pay for the Zoom subscription and let the governors and president and vice president get some coordinated action.”
Last weekend, Manassas Ballet Theatre announced it was postponing its March show and temporarily closing its academy to dancers. Amy Wolfe, the company’s artistic director, said she had flexibility to extend certain programming later into the summer.
But she said the hardest thing is not knowing how long this shutdown will last.
“Most small businesses very much live hand to mouth, and they have to hope that every day the new customers are coming in so they can continue to stay open,” Wolfe said. “One week is hard. Two weeks, a month, two months — I can’t begin to wrap my head around it.”
Governments and service providers, though, are starting to step up their response to the financial toll of the pandemic. On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam said he will direct the Virginia Employment Commission to waive the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits, open the benefits to those facing a temporary slowdown in work, and generally loosen restrictions on the program.
The State Corporation Commission has directed regulated electric, natural gas and water companies in Virginia to suspend service disconnections until the coronavirus outbreak subsides. The 60-day temporary moratorium on disconnects provides immediate relief for any customer — residential or business — who may be financially affected by the pandemic.
Dominion Energy had already announced that it would be suspending all disconnections for nonpayment. “Our customers should not have to worry about losing service during this critical time,” Dominion spokesperson Peggy Fox said in a statement March 13.
In Manassas, city officials said they are suspending all water and electric shutoffs for nonpayment, but asked that residents in need call the city to discuss the situation first.
With schools closed for a minimum of two weeks across the state, any instruction possible will be moved online, making the need for internet access greater than ever.
Comcast is offering low-income families 60 days of its “Internet essentials” package for free — it typically costs $9.95 per month. Meanwhile, internet speeds for that service will be upgraded for new and existing customers.
Another area Internet provider, Cox Communications, also announced that it would not terminate services and would waive late fees for residential or small business customers over the next 60 days. It says it is also opening all Cox WiFi hotspots to the public.
Tell us how the coronavirus is impacting your business at info@insidenova.com.
