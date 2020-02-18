Gordmans will celebrate its new Manassas location with a grand opening bash at 9 a.m. March 3.
The store, offering apparel and home décor, is located in the former Peebles site at 9018 Mathis Ave. The Manassas store is one of nine in Virginia celebrating openings March 3.
Festivities kick off with a ribbon cutting and a $1,000 donation presented to Osbourn High School, according to a news release.
Gordmans is part of the Stage community of stores. Customers can ship their Amazon orders to the in-store Amazon Counter.
“At Gordmans, we’ve put the fun back into shopping by creating an exciting store with terrific deals, fun finds and popular brands at every turn,” said Stage Stores President and CEO Michael Glazer. “This means exceptional values on merchandise for all ages and on-trend décor for the home. New shipments arrive weekly, creating the thrill of a great find.”
The company is proud to be part of the Virginia communities, helping to sustain jobs, quality of life and economic growth, Glazer said.
As part of the festivities, Gordmans will be offering giveaways and other surprises, including tote bags for the first 100 guests, with a chance to win a $50 gift card or a $5 shopping card.
Other locations opening March 3 include stores in Covington, Front Royal, Lexington, Luray, King George, Warrenton, Waynesboro and Woodstock.
