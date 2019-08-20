Home2 Suites by Hilton opens near Potomac Mills

Home2 Suites by Hilton announced Tuesday its newest property, Home2 Suites by Hilton Woodbridge Potomac Mills.
Designed for travelers who want to maintain their normal routine, the hotel features 126 suites and a range of value, tech-focused and eco-conscious amenities, according to a news release.
“We are pleased to offer accommodations in an iconic American location where visitors have convenient access to connect with our country’s roots and see important tourist destinations old and new,” said Adrian Kurre, global head, Home2 Suites by Hilton. “This new hotel will meet the opportunity for the brand to expand its footprint in the Washington, D.C, area and provide extended-stay travelers with value-added amenities during their time in our nation’s capital.”
Owned by Prince William - Telegraph Rd, LLC and managed by HMP Properties, Home2 Suites by Hilton Woodbridge Potomac Mills offers all-suite accommodations with fully accessorized kitchens and modular furniture, providing guests the flexibility to customize their suite to their style and preference.
The hotel also features complimentary internet, inviting communal spaces and trademark Home2 Suites amenities such as Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items and the Inspired Table, a complimentary daily breakfast that includes more than 400 potential combinations. Guests can also enjoy an outdoor area with fire pit and patio grills and an indoor saline pool. Home2 Suites by Hilton Woodbridge Potomac Mills is pet-friendly.
Located at 14005 Telegraph Road off I-95, Home2 Suites by Hilton Woodbridge Potomac Mills offers guests convenient access to Washington National Airport, Fort Belvoir and Quantico.
Home2 Suites by Hilton Woodbridge Potomac Mills is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 17 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using a Digital Key.
For more, visit www.home2suites.com.
