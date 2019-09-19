Humbrecht Law celebrates five years

Humbrecht Law celebrated its five-year anniversary on Aug. 22 at its new office location a few steps from the Prince William County courthouse.
Many Prince William Chamber businesses, local elected officials, and community members came out in support of new member Humbrecht Law to join in the celebration of this milestone anniversary. Fellow chamber member Glory Days Grill provided the food and chamber member Monza hosted the after-party and ended the evening with a champagne toast.
