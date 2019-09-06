An indoor adventure park is coming to Potomac Mills in early 2020.
The large outlet mall announced its latest tenant, ZavaZone, on Thursday.
ZavaZone brings together ninja courses, ropes courses, trampolines, climbing challenges, zip lines and more under one roof, according to a news release.
Perfect for all ages, this attraction allows families to spend time together, have fun and get in shape while doing it. The venue also offers parties and special group events.
“Potomac Mills is committed to finding different ways for families and friends to gather and enjoy themselves at our center,” said Jen Snitselaar, general manager at Potomac Mills. “We’re excited for ZavaZone to open its doors at Potomac Mills and provide visitors with a great option for having fun and staying active.”
The approximately 21,000 square foot adventure park will be located near the Sears Outlet and TJMaxx entrance.
“ZavaZone is excited to put family fun in motion at Potomac Mills and deliver a new environment for guests,” said ZavaZone owner Joe Henry. “Our multi-attraction indoor experience allows everyone to create their own adventure.”
The ZavaZone announcement follows news earlier this summer that bowling and arcade center Round1 was coming to Potomac Mills.
Additionally, new retailers opening at Potomac Mills in summer 2019 include a newly renovated Bath & Body Works with White Barn Candle Company store inside, women’s fashion store Windsor, Bohemian fashion and home decor store Earthbound Trading Co. and a new Street Corner convenience store.
For more, visit PotomacMills.com.
