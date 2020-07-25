International Gourmet Foods will relocate its headquarters from Springfield to Woodbridge, the company announced this week.
The wholesale distributor of gourmet speciality products will invest $15.6 million in the move to a new 130,000-square-foot development at 13405 Telegraph Road, near the Horner Road Commuter Lot. The company will be adding 169 jobs, according to a release from Prince William County’s Economic Development Department.
The site will also house the company’s sales, warehouse and cold storage operations that serve restaurants, gourmet markets, caterers, bakeries and hotels in Virginia and parts of North Carolina.
“I am delighted to see International Gourmet Foods bring their headquarters to Prince William County,” said Christina Winn, executive director of the county’s Economic Development Department. “This investment really highlights Prince William County’s strategic location and competitiveness in the Greater Washington metropolitan area.”
Christine DiBenigno, president of International Gourmet Foods, praised the local tion and the county’s support.
"Prince William County has welcomed us in ways that have enabled us not just to build our dream facility but invest in and grow our workforce," DiBenigno said. “Prince William County is helping us invest in our future."
The Board of County Supervisors approved a $250,000 grant from the Economic Development Fund Opportunity fund to assist with the development of the facility.
“These 169 new jobs in a targeted industry go a long way towards helping us build a robust, diverse economy and an expanded tax base,” said board Chair Ann Wheeler.
This project is expected to generate an estimated $1.5 million in new property taxes to Prince William County over the next 11 years, representing a 583% return on investment to the county, according to the release.
