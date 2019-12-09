Iron Mountain announced a major expansion Monday at the Manassas-area data center it first opened in 2017.
A new $225 million building will be built in phases. Added to the existing $100 million building, Iron Mountain expects its Prince William County site to have nearly 50 employees when completed, according to a news release. Iron Mountain currently expects to complete the first phase of the new building in early 2020.
Nearly 100 of Iron Mountain’s customers and vendors work out of the current building daily, and the company anticipates this trend to continue with more than double the amount of office and storage space available to its customers at the new building.
“I am pleased to see Iron Mountain expanding their capacity for data storage by moving into phase two of their building plan,” said Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson. “As a pioneer in the data center industry, having Iron Mountain choose Prince William County over other Northern Virginia jurisdictions speaks volumes about the county’s successful economic development strategy. I look forward to continuing our work with Iron Mountain as both a business and community partner.”
Christina Winn, executive director of Prince William County’s Economic Development Department, called Iron Mountain a “change agent” in the data center industry,
“This data center model brings more jobs into Prince William County and is beneficial for the industry, taxpayers and commuters,” she said.
Mark Kidd, the company’s executive vice president and general manager of data centers, said Iron Mountain is committed to economic development in Prince William County.
“By developing additional capacity in Manassas, we will be able to continue to provide our customers with purpose-built, enterprise-class data center capacity to solve their evolving IT architecture challenges,” he said.
