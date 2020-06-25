Jewelry By Designs in Woodbridge has new owners with six generations of experience.
Nelson Coleman Jewelers bought the business from Jenny and John Caro, who announced in November they were retiring after more than 30 years, including 23 years at the location at 2932 Prince William Parkway.
Nelson Coleman Jewelers started its jewelry business in 1856. Based out of Towson, Maryland, the new owners are committed to providing an exceptional selection of quality jewelry in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere, according to a news release.
There will be a number of familiar faces that have served Jewelry By Designs customers for many years, including watch repairman Romeo Sandivar and sales associate Lynn Pruitt.
Jewelry By Design opened in Lorton in 1989 and moved to Woodbridge in 1997.
“For John and I, Nelson Coleman Jewelers is the perfect fit,” Jenny Caro said. “They have the same values, and have a reputation of treating both their customers and their employees very well. What’s more, they carry many of the designer brands that are important to our customers, such as Hearts on Fire. They are committed to similar product and service offerings, with an extensive estate jewelry department, on premises jewelry design, and a fully functioning repair department.”
The Jewelry By Designs store has been completely renovated.
It'll carry popular brands that have been featured at the store for many years, including Hearts On Fire, Le Vian, Effy, Gabriel & Co., Martin Flyer, INOX Jewelry, Rembrandt Charms and CrownRing, as well as new additions that include Ania Haie, Frederic Duclos, Citizen, Lali Jewels, Imperial Pearl, Just Perfect, Diamonds Forever, Paragon Couture, Whitehouse Brothers and Mark Schneider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.