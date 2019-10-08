Kaiser Permanente opens Haymarket Crossroads Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente opened its 36,423-square-foot Haymarket Crossroads Medical Center on Oct. 7.
The new building at 15050 Heathcote Blvd. near I-66 near Haymarket will provide primary care, ob-gyn, laboratory, optometry and optical services, pharmacy, radiology/imaging and behavioral health services to more than 7,000 members, according to a news release.
To celebrate the grand opening, Kaiser Permanente welcomes members and area residents to a Community Day at Haymarket Crossroads Medical Center on Oct. 26. Attendees are invited to tour the facility and enjoy a day of family-friendly fun with wellness activities, a moon bounce, rock climbing wall, spin art bikes, farmers market and other free activities.
The site has express check-in kiosks and widescreen telemedicine monitors, along with large common areas and exam rooms designed to enhance patient comfort and experience, the release noted.
Haymarket Crossroads Medical Center is Kaiser Permanente’s third new medical center constructed in Virginia this year. It follows the opening of the Colonial Forge Medical Center in Stafford in August and the Alexandria Medical Center that opened in April.
Construction has started on Kaiser’s new multispecialty medical center on Minnieville Road in Woodbridge, and it is expected to open in 2021.
With 32 facilities serving more than 760,000 members throughout Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., the Mid-Atlantic states is one of Kaiser Permanente’s fastest growing regions.
“Opening three new medical centers in Virginia this year alone reflects our commitment to providing our growing membership base with access to high-quality, convenient care in their community,” said Kim Horn, president of Kaiser Permanente’s Mid-Atlantic States region.
“Members can expect extraordinary care and all the services they need in one state-of-the-art facility — in short, a member experience that has earned us the reputation as the region’s leading health system.”
Medicaid beneficiaries in the Northern Virginia service area can get access to doctors, pharmacy, lab and more at Haymarket Crossroads Medical Center by choosing Virginia Premier.
“We proudly provide our patients with the highest quality of care in the nation,” said Richard McCarthy, associate executive director of the Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group. “Patients who come to the new Haymarket Crossroads Medical Center will be amazed by the breadth of care their physicians are able to provide at this incredible facility.”
Year over year, Kaiser Permanente has achieved outcomes that are unmatched by other health systems in the nation, according to the National Committee for Quality Assurance’s Quality Compass, according to the release. These accolades include being among the most successful health systems in the nation for breast cancer screening, colorectal cancer screening and cervical cancer screening.
In 2018, Kaiser Permanente invested more than $10.4 million in Northern Virginia, through community health grants, donations, sponsorships and charitable care programs.
For more information about the Haymarket Crossroads Medical Center, including hours of operation, services and phone numbers, visit kp.org.
