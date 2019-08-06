Leadership Prince William has announced the members of its Signature Program Class of 2020. 

The class members will kick off their year with an opening retreat at Skyland Resort on Sept. 19. 

From there the class will meet once a month through June, viewing Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park through a new lens during each session. 

Session topics range from history and government to health and human services, providing a comprehensive look at the community while participants discover more about their own leadership styles and how to better engage those in their sphere of influence.

The members of the Leadership Prince William Signature Program Class of 2020 are: 

  • Ryan Allday, Prince William County Department of Fire &  Rescue

  • Amanda Baity, Semper K9 Assistance Dogs

  • Uma Alexandra Beepat, Lotus Wellness Center

  • Julie Billingsley, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

  • Kaytera Caison, Apple Federal Credit Union

  • Jacqueline Connor, George Mason University

  • Jennifer Coppola. FirstLight Home Care of Woodbridge

  • Bernard Davis, Manassas City Public Schools

  • Erin Flynn, B&W Associates

  • Reginald Garland, Ride-Rite Mobile Oil Change, LLC

  • Lazaro Gonzalez, Micron Technology, Inc.

  • Eveie Green, Genuine Gamechanger Consulting

  • Amanda Hamm, City of Manassas

  • Stuart Jackson, ACTS of Prince William, Inc. 

  • Justin Jordan, Novant Health UVA Health System

  • Erika Lytle, Lake Manassas Health & Rehabilitation

  • Kristen Marbury, Manassas Park City Schools

  • Paige Meade, P Meade Consulting

  • Jinnae Monroe, Professionals by Design, LLC

  • Holly Morello, Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission

  • John Nguyen, NOVEC

  • Tony Overstreet, Prince William County Sheriff’s Office

  • Steve Rakoff, Northern Virginia Community College

  • Tiara Reddick, Youth for Tomorrow

  • Lucrecia Reyes, Lucrecia Designs, LLC

  • John Rodriguez, Matthew’s Center for Visual Learning

  • Jessica Root, House of Mercy

  • Steve Schrank, City of Manassas Department of Public Works

  • Lawrence Schuster, Youth for Tomorrow

  • Donna Shipman, The Arc of Greater Prince William/INSIGHT, Inc. 

  • Brian Sipes, Prince William County Service Authority

  • Melanie Trabosh, City of Manassas Department of Social Services

  • Scott Vago, Prince William County Police Department

  • Andrea Van Wambeke, Sweeney Barn

  • Leigh-Anne Vaughn, Avery Hess Realtors

  • Brittany Watson, Prince William County Public Schools

  • Ariel Zelada, BAE Systems

