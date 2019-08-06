Leadership Prince William has announced the members of its Signature Program Class of 2020.
The class members will kick off their year with an opening retreat at Skyland Resort on Sept. 19.
From there the class will meet once a month through June, viewing Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park through a new lens during each session.
Session topics range from history and government to health and human services, providing a comprehensive look at the community while participants discover more about their own leadership styles and how to better engage those in their sphere of influence.
The members of the Leadership Prince William Signature Program Class of 2020 are:
Ryan Allday, Prince William County Department of Fire & Rescue
Amanda Baity, Semper K9 Assistance Dogs
Uma Alexandra Beepat, Lotus Wellness Center
Julie Billingsley, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Kaytera Caison, Apple Federal Credit Union
Jacqueline Connor, George Mason University
Jennifer Coppola. FirstLight Home Care of Woodbridge
Bernard Davis, Manassas City Public Schools
Erin Flynn, B&W Associates
Reginald Garland, Ride-Rite Mobile Oil Change, LLC
Lazaro Gonzalez, Micron Technology, Inc.
Eveie Green, Genuine Gamechanger Consulting
Amanda Hamm, City of Manassas
Stuart Jackson, ACTS of Prince William, Inc.
Justin Jordan, Novant Health UVA Health System
Erika Lytle, Lake Manassas Health & Rehabilitation
Kristen Marbury, Manassas Park City Schools
Paige Meade, P Meade Consulting
Jinnae Monroe, Professionals by Design, LLC
Holly Morello, Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission
John Nguyen, NOVEC
Tony Overstreet, Prince William County Sheriff’s Office
Steve Rakoff, Northern Virginia Community College
Tiara Reddick, Youth for Tomorrow
Lucrecia Reyes, Lucrecia Designs, LLC
John Rodriguez, Matthew’s Center for Visual Learning
Jessica Root, House of Mercy
Steve Schrank, City of Manassas Department of Public Works
Lawrence Schuster, Youth for Tomorrow
Donna Shipman, The Arc of Greater Prince William/INSIGHT, Inc.
Brian Sipes, Prince William County Service Authority
Melanie Trabosh, City of Manassas Department of Social Services
Scott Vago, Prince William County Police Department
Andrea Van Wambeke, Sweeney Barn
Leigh-Anne Vaughn, Avery Hess Realtors
Brittany Watson, Prince William County Public Schools
Ariel Zelada, BAE Systems
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.