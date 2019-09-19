More than 3,500 green industry professionals, including 12 to 15 local companies, donated a full day’s work Sept. 18 to honor America’s military service men and women.
Local companies worked in and around Marine Corps Base Quantico.
Saluting Branches: Arborists United for Veteran Remembrance, a nonprofit organization, marks its fifth-annual day of service with the largest volunteer event in the tree care industry.
Millions of Americans pay their respects each year at national and state veterans’ cemeteries and properties.
Saluting Branches brings together arborist experts to improve the beauty and safety of the trees located in these hallowed sites. Saluting Branches cared for thousands of trees at 67 VA veterans cemeteries, veterans homes and veterans hospitals across the country this year.
