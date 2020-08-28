Lockheed Martin landed a massive non-competitive defense contract for the engineering design and materials of the Navy’s submarine fleet, and most of the work will take place in Manassas.
In a contracts press release Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Defense announced the contract’s base value of $191,723,019, but said that with options and incentives it could run through 2030 and total $2.22 billion.
On the purchasing side, 90% of the work will be done on behalf of the Navy, 8% for the Canadian government and 1% each for the Japanese and Australian governments. Meanwhile, 85% of Lockheed Martin’s work will be carried out in Manassas, 11% in Virginia Beach, 2% in Fairfax and 1% in both San Diego and Waterford, Ct. A Navy spokesperson said no further details on the contract would be made public.
According to the company, Lockheed Martin’s Manassas Rotary and Mission Systems facility employs more than 1,000 people who specialize in sonar, acoustics and underwater technologies for the Navy. The facility was originally built in 1968 by IBM Federal Systems, which Lockheed Martin competitor Loral acquired in 1993. Three years later, Lockheed Martin bought Loral for more than $9 billion.
In a separate contract announced in April, the Navy modified two existing agreements with Rotary and Mission Systems worth an additional $75,753,149, in part for work on the Navy’s “Surface Ship Undersea Warfare Systems.”
