Commercial real estate firm KLNB has announced the $21 million sale of Maplewood Center, a large shopping center at 8300 Centreville Road in Manassas.
The site is anchored by a 135,674 square-foot Megamart Supermarket, and includes other retail shops that include Dollar General, McDonald’s, Popeye’s and Pizza Hut.
Announced Nov. 20, the sale was finalized in October.
“The sale of Maplewood Center demonstrates the continued demand for well-located, grocery-anchored retail centers,” said realtor Vito Lupo. “It’s also indicative of a growing trend within the investment community, both private and institutional, of viewing international grocers as a highly desired asset type, especially in the Mid-Atlantic region.”
Maplewood Center was 98% occupied at the time of sale. The purchaser was attracted to the center due to the strong grocer sales, seasoned tenant history, dense population and visibility along in the busy Centreville Road corridor with over 50,000 vehicles per day, according to a news release.
Large international markets like Megamart are the top grocery providers in Prince William County, according to a June report in trade magazine Food World’s 2019 Mid-Atlantic Market Study.
In the Prince William region, 10 international markets reported a combined $193.1 million in grocery sales from April 2018 to March 2019, accounting for more than 11% of Prince William County’s nearly $1.69 billion in grocery sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.