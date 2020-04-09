Tang’s Alterations, has turned its work almost exclusively to making masks for any first responders or health care workers who need them. According to Kenny Loveless, the shop’s minority owner, the three full-time sewists remaining at the shop and a few volunteers have gone from making about 100 masks a day to nearly 200.
Loveless says that with a few tweaks they’re confident they can make up to 300 a day, and they’ll need to — they already have two weeks worth of future requests.
On Wednesday, they sent 150 masks to Fauquier Hospital. Another 150 will go to an in-home senior care company Thursday, and they’ll be filling a number of smaller orders Friday, including 30 to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. Loveless was thrilled that on Tuesday, a new supply of HEPA-grade cloth came in, which should allow his team to make another 3,600 masks in total.
Tang’s is giving the masks away for free and relying on donations to keep its three employees on the payroll. As of Tuesday, a GoFundMe to cover expenses for the mask-making operation had raised $3,500, but almost no new business is coming in. Initially, the store laid off three employees, but the shop’s bookkeeper is working to secure a Payroll Protection Program loan through the Small Business Administration, which would allow Tang’s to bring back the rest of employees and help with rent.
“We’re going to do it for as long as we can, and once we feel like we’ve tapped cash flow to a level where we just can’t do it anymore, we’ll stop,” Loveless said. “[Owner Xiao-Yin Byrom] has a really big heart and wants to keep this rocking and rolling.”
Along with the payroll loan, the SBA is offering a $10,000 Economic Injury Disaster Loan as part of the last round of coronavirus-related federal stimulus. Both loans, under certain circumstances, can turn into grants.
