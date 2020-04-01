Sharita Rouse is no stranger to feeding people. Tummy Yum Yum, her candied apple shop in Old Town Manassas, has been churning out the sweet fruits since 2016, when she moved to the area from North Carolina.
But on Tuesday morning, there was no caramel or apples to be found in her kitchen. Instead, there were boxes and boxes of corned beef and mashed potatoes, bagged up and ready to be handed out.
Rouse was helping the area’s homeless population long before the coronavirus came to Virginia, handing out hot lunches from her shop’s window four days a week. But when schools in Prince William County and Manassas closed earlier this month, she knew there would be kids missing hot meals as a result. And when the economic toll of closed shops and restaurants began to set in, she knew there’d be more hungry adults as well.
With the help of volunteer kitchen hands and drivers, Crossroads Tabletop Tavern and Three Monkeys Pub and Chophouse, the shop has been distributing over 100 meals per day Tuesdays through Fridays — mostly to kids, Rouse says, but also for anyone affected by the economic crisis that’s come with the pandemic.
“When I saw the need, I knew I had to jump in and do something. I have three children, and I would hope that somebody would help my kids if they needed it,” Rouse says. “This is our community. What do we want, these kids to be out stealing food? I can’t see that.”
In some respects, Rouse is among the more fortunate business owners in the neighborhood that was bustling with drink and dining options just weeks ago. Unlike many others, she’s been able to keep her two employees on the payroll and says that business has been good. A Christian, Rouse says “it’s God’s favor.” After the business’s expenses are paid, she says, what’s left goes to feeding her community.
She says over half the calls she’s gotten since the economy largely shut down have been from adults newly in need of a helping hand. Now, they’re asking to be put on her delivery list.
“Sometimes it’s just an older couple, the husband is working and the wife is laid off and they have a child. Well, I’m going to feed everybody,” Rouse said. “I don’t care if you’re a child or a less fortunate adult. If you come to the window and ask for something to eat, you’ll be able to get it.”
Attracting new volunteers has been a challenge with rapidly increasing calls for people to stay home to slow the spread of the highly-contagious virus. On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam issued a mandatory stay-at-home order with exceptions for essential travel and exercise, but it also allows travel for volunteers, too.
Rouse says she isn’t afraid of how things will go if the period of economic inactivity and stay-at-home orders continues for months. When, she hopes, things return to some sense of normalcy, there will still be people in the community who need a hot meal. And, Rouse says, she’ll still be there to feed them.
“If tomorrow they said we’re all going back to normal, I know there’s still going to be people coming to my window. So, no, I don’t worry about anything,” she said. “My faith tells me that I shouldn’t worry and faith and fear don’t work together. Every day I come in here, it’s a faith walk.”
