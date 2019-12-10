Manassas Mall is up for sale according to marketing materials posted on the real estate company JLL’s website.
Prince William County assessed the mall’s total value at $31.3 million this year, down from $46.3 million in 2017, the year after a renovation was completed. The mall’s sale was first reported by Washington Business Journal.
The Pyramid Management Group-owned mall was built in 1972 and boasts 217,000 square feet of new leasing since 2015, according to JLL. But it’s also faced challenges in recent years, including an announcement in November that Sears would be shuttering its 126,568-square-foot store in February.
The mall lost anchor tenant Target in 2013 — that parcel was split between Uptown Alley and Autobahn Indoor Speedway. In 2015, JC Penny left its anchor space and was replaced by the home goods store At Home.
The mall generates over $200 million yearly in sales, according to the JLL “asset presentation.”
It also pitches three entertainment venues at the site, Autobahn, Uptown Alley and the children’s entertainment space Billy Bees, as being resistant to the kind of online competition that harms other brick-and-mortar retailers.
The sale of the mall would include space filled by anchor tenant At Home and smaller spaces like H&M, Forever 21 and Bath & Body Works.
According to the presentation, three of the current anchor spaces — Walmart, Macy’s and Sears — are not owned by Pyramid and not part of the sale.
Neither JLL nor Pyramid Management Group could be reached for comment.
