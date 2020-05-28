Manassas officials have fast-tracked rules allowing restaurants more space on sidewalks and streets in the downtown district and parking lots to help them reopen as the state begins Friday to lift some COVID-19 restrictions in Northern Virginia.
Under Phase One of the state's reopening plan, restaurants are limited to using 50% of their outdoor capacity, but many restaurants don't have the space.
Liz Via-Gossman, the city’s community development director, said her office has been working with individual restaurants to expand their available outdoor space. For businesses abutting private property, it’s been fairly simple as long as the expansion is allowed by the property owner and wouldn’t block things like other storefronts or fire lanes.
Public space is somewhat trickier, she said, but the city has been allowing some businesses to expand onto what would be parking. Via-Gossman said the plan is not finalized, but the city has been working on a partial closure of Battle Street adjacent to Mariachis Tequileria and Restaurant and The Bone, as well as a possible weekend-only closure of small portions of Main Street.
Extra tables, trash cans and a cleaning station have been installed at the Harris Pavilion, where restaurants would not be allowed to do table service, but patrons could bring their take-out food.
“We’re working to have all the permits [for additional space] that have been requested issued by close of day [Thursday] so that restaurants can set up or know what they can do,” Via-Gossman said, adding that the city is not working on a First Friday-scale street closures. “We’re working individually with the restaurants to meet their needs, but we can’t really encourage the First Friday type, everybody come thing.”
Jasper Brown, an employee at Philadelphia Tavern in Old Town, said the bar will be keeping track of the number of people out on its patio, which will be expanded. Typically, the patio capacity is 20, which would mean it could have up to 10 patrons there at any time, but that number will be slightly higher with the additional space.
“The owners own the building next door so we’re going to expand our patio a little bit,” Brown said, adding that the bar may have a band playing somewhere on the premises to mark the re-opening on Friday. “A lot of places are having a pub crawl [Thursday] night in Old Town, so we’ll see.”
John Hornberger, the owner of Crossroads Tabletop Tavern, said he hadn’t heard from anyone at the city about expanding the available space for his patio. With the limited capacity, he told InsideNoVa that he’ll be using the same staff he’s had during the shutdown for longer hours.
But he’s hopeful that the outdoor dining and drinking will bring in more business.
“We have a front patio and a side patio and we can get about eight tables in there. I think I can claim another segment for a ninth table but it’s not a ton of space,” Hornberger said. “We’ve had a skeleton staff all the way through up to now, so they’ll just have more hours this week and if it looks promising we’ll bring a few more back on.”
