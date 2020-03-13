Manassas restaurants upbeat, getting inventive and cleaning ‘three times as much’

In many ways, Friday afternoon in Old Town Manassas felt like any other. As Virginia’s tally of coronavirus cases rose to 30 and Gov. Ralph Northam declared that all schools in the state would be closed for at least two weeks, several people in Manassas didn’t show much worry.

Outdoor seating was near full at Philadelphia Tavern, diners were enjoying their burgers at Foster’s Grille and many others were getting a head start on the weekend with a cold beer.

Economists are warning of at least a temporary downturn in business, and the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, scheduled for March 14, was canceled. But among some service industry workers, confidence remained high.

Connor Wolfe, a manager at Three Monkeys Pub, said that so far, business had been pretty typical. He even said that he’d heard from patrons who still planned to show up in droves Saturday despite the parade’s cancellation. The restaurant is taking extra precautions, like closing everyday in the middle of service for an hour to clean, but it still has concerts in its basement venue planned.

“I’m not that worried. I want everybody to wash their hands, if you’re sick stay home. But if you’re feeling good and as long as everybody stays clean, we’re going to have fun and hopefully this passes over,” Wolfe said as the rock band Gravebound prepared for a set later Friday night. “It sucks because we own a bar and we want everybody to come out and have a good time. I don’t want to spread anything. … But, yeah, the show goes on.”

Daniel Silva, a server at Monza, an Italian restaurant on Battle Street, echoed that sentiment. As a young man, he said he’s personally not concerned for his safety, and he said he trusts that Old Town will continue to draw crowds of locals and tourists for the food and beer scene.

“I’m not that worried about it, because if you’re working here there’s a lot of people coming in and out,” Silva said. “Business has been normal. The weekends we get slammed and a lot of people come in. So I guess we’ll find out, but it’s been fine.”

Charles Gilliam, the owner of Okra’s Cajun Creole restaurant on Center Street, struck a more concerned tone when asked about the next month or so. So far, he said, business has been fairly normal, but he’s worried that with every new event cancellation or government announcement, more fear will set in.

To try to counteract any potential slowdown, he said the restaurant is getting creative, working on a curbside pick-up system for those that don’t want to get out of their cars, and even cooking additional meals for staff if need be. That’s on top of doing the usual sanitation work “three times as much.”

“I’m looking at the reality of people sheltering in place and every time one more thing shuts down it increases the hysteria,” Gilliam said. “I have 25 employees that have to have income and I have to do everything in my power to make sure they can pay their bills and take care of their families. So I have to come up with a plan.”

As a hotspot for the service industry, Manassas’s profile has been growing in recent years. The city’s meals tax revenue has been steadily increasing, rising from $3.41 million in 2015 to a projected $4.34 million in 2020.

According to a report by the Virginia Tourism Corporation, 2018 saw $72.74 million generated from domestic tourism in Manassas.

Still, some city officials are worried that if the outbreak continues and worsens, fewer people will be going out to eat. Health experts and state officials are encouraging “social distancing” by keeping from six to nine feet between people in public to keep from spreading the virus. While declaring a state of emergency on Thursday, Northam urged businesses to cancel large events. Many health officials are also saying that the situation will get worse, with more cases and more deaths, before it gets better.

City Manager Patrick Pate, when introducing his proposed 2021 budget Monday, warned of the impact a slowdown could have on the city’s finances.

“Right now if people basically decide to stay in, then we’ve got meals tax issues that might drop. We’ve got sales tax issues when those revenues might drop. You know, maybe cigarettes will see an upswing because people don’t have anything to do,” Pate said. “So there is some real concern on the revenue side if the economy slows and what that’s going to do in this area.”

But the news hasn’t yet deterred people like Shelby Holmes, who made the trip to Manassas as planned to visit family for a long weekend.

Sipping a beer on the patio of Public Kitchen & Brewery on Battle Street, she said she’s washing her hands more and avoiding big crowds, but is otherwise carrying on as she would have before the outbreak.

“Everybody should be smart and make sure they’re not passing anything on,” Holmes said. “But I’m not planning to just sit inside for a month.”