Marty Nohe, a four-term member of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, received the Charles J. Colgan Visionary Award from the Prince William Chamber of Commerce at its annual awards banquet Feb. 27.
The award, named in memory of the state senator who passed away in January 2017, recognizes individuals for their service to the business community.
Also at the awards banquet, at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, the chamber recognized winners in 10 other categories. The top excellence in business prize went to Contract Solutions Inc. in the category for businesses with 11 or more employees, and the top small business award was presented to Tang’s Alterations Bridal/Bespoke.
Nohe served four terms on the Prince William board, representing the Coles District from 2004 through the end of last year. He stepped down to run for board chair but was defeated in the Republican primary in May.
In addition to his board service, Nohe was chair of the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority for 11 years, developing and managing its $2 billion program to relieve traffic congestion throughout the region. He also helped lead the creation of the Go Virginia Council for Economic Growth and Opportunity.
In the business sector, Nohe is president of Appliance Connection in Woodbridge.
Other nominees for the Colgan Visionary Award were David Brickley, a longtime community leader and former state legislator; Linda Decker, former president of the Flory Small Business Development Center; and Lovey Hammel, co-founder of Employment Enterprises Inc.
Contract Solutions, winner of the Excellence in Business Award for large companies, is a professional staffing and management support services firm formed in 2006. The company, based in Manassas, has 76 employees, led by CEO and founder Corliss Udoema.
As a customer-focused, quality-driven organization, CSI uses industry best practices for continuous improvement, process streamlining, and increased quality to exceed its customers’ operational goals and expectations.
The Washington Business Journal recognized CSI in 2019 and 2020 as among the region’s top companies for philanthropy. Out of small companies in the region, in 2020, CSI ranked second in financial donations and first in providing 3,700 volunteer hours.
Tang’s Alternations Bridal/Bespoke, winner of the Excellence in Small Business Award, was started in 1999 and is a full-service clothing alterations business with a bridal boutique and tuxedo and custom clothing. The company, led by President Xiao-Yin Byrom, is located on Sudley Road in Manassas.
In its nomination, the company wrote, “We are very proud of the effort our customers take to write so many nice reviews about our work. We are developing our future by working with young people through intern programs."
Winners in other categories were:
Emerging Business: Sweeney Barn
Excellence in Hospitality & Tourism: Hampton Inn-Manassas
Tech Company of the Year: Jewell Technical Consulting
Community Outreach: United Bank
Innovative Practice or Partnership of the Year: Appliance Connection and ACTS/Prince William Food Rescue
Agnes L. Colgan Award for Arts and Education: Melodies for the Mind
Agnes L. Colgan Award for Health & Human Services: The Sweet Julia Grace Foundation
Members Choice Award (selected from business award winners between 2010 and 2019): Vanderpool, Frostick & Nishanian PC
