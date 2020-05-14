Joe Harrison eventually will be able to reopen his Gold’s Gyms locations — two in Woodbridge and one in Lorton. When? He has no idea.

Restrictions on non-essential businesses like gyms statewide have been extended several times since they were ordered to close in March. Earlier this month, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that some restrictions would be lifted May 15. That led Harrison and other businesses owners to rush to prepare.

On May 8, the governor announced details about the first phase of reopening, during which indoor gyms must remain closed. And, after calls from Northern Virginia local government leaders and health officials, Northam delayed any reopening in the region until at least May 29.

Harrison said Tuesday it’s been frustrating to plan. Gym operators provided input to the state business task force responsible for helping develop guidelines, and he was shocked when gyms were not included in Phase One reopening.

Gyms will be allowed to offer outdoor programs in Phase One, but with no more than 10 people who have to stay 10 feet apart. Outdoor-only classes are not feasible, Harrison said, because his three gyms have more than 4,000 members.

Harrison said the gym has upgraded cleaning practices and added cleaning stations. It will make sure only some cardio equipment is available to keep space between members, and employees and members will be required to wear masks.

‘IT’S HITTING ME’

After learning earlier this week that Northern Virginia salons would not be able to reopen until at least the end of the month, Claudia Espinoza had to call clients to cancel appointments at her business, My Bellas Beauty Salon in Montclair.

She has been closed since March 23 — her one-year business anniversary was canceled due to the pandemic. She had to furlough her six employees and is applying for a small business loan.

Espinoza is worried she may not be able to reopen at all due to the continued delays.

“As a business owner, it’s hitting me,” she said. “Rent, electricity, water, all my bills are waiting for me.”

Right now, she said she’s taking everything one day at a time.

“If it’s for the health and safety of the population, we have to do what we have to do,” she said. “But it is frustrating. It’s depressing.”

Espinoza has bought personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer for her employees and added a touch-free credit card reader. Under Northam’s guidelines to reopen, Espinoza was planning to offer services by appointment only — a requirement for salons under Phase One.

Even when she reopens, she is still not sure how offering reduced services will affect her business. Instead of all six hair stylists working at once, she will only be able to have three working at any one time.

She said many of her clients are essential workers such as nurses and grocery store workers.

“They need a lift,” she said. “When you go to the hair parlor, you feel like a million dollars even when you go back to work.”

MANASSAS NOT CONTACTED

At the heart of the decision to delay reopenings in Northern Virginia was a message from health district leaders in Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William that the region had not met the governor’s stated metrics for reopening: a two-week reduction in the percentage of positive test results and enough bed capacity and personal protective equipment for local hospitals to handle any surge in COVID-19 cases.

Although Northam issued these metrics April 24, Northern Virginia public health officials said they’re having difficulty tracking these metrics locally.

Alison Ansher, director of the Prince William Health District, told the Board of County Supervisors during a May 12 meeting that hospitals in the county have told her they have capacity, but other metrics have either been unmet or health districts in the region don’t have the data from the state.

The elected leaders of the four counties and the mayor of Alexandria also sent a joint letter to the governor May 10 calling for a delay in reopening businesses in the state, and on Tuesday the governor officially delayed Phase One in the region until at least May 29.

Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, told InsideNoVa Tuesday that she was not aware of Wheeler’s letter until after it was sent.

During a meeting May 12, Wheeler said she sent a letter to all of the supervisors last week regarding a potential request for a delay that noted her concerns about metrics.

“I’m disturbed to think that people got blindsided by this when I sent that letter last week and I called everybody [on the board] and there’s somehow massive dissension,” Wheeler said.

But the request didn’t include all elected leaders in the region. Manassas Mayor Hal Parrish said nobody from the city was contacted.

He told InsideNoVa on Tuesday that he trusts businesses and individuals to go into Phase One safely.

“It’s wrong for the larger jurisdictions to assume that they represent everyone; it's not the normal process that Northern Virginia would usually do,” he said. “Northern Virginians usually work together. It was a very big surprise to many that they did what they did.”

Parrish said that the phased approach outlined by Northam seems like a good way to get businesses back open and the community back to work.

Ross Snare, communications and government affairs director for Prince William Chamber of Commerce, said the delays on lifting business restrictions are disheartening and frustrating, but they’re understandable, because the health metrics to safely proceed have not been met.

“Each of the three jurisdictions we represent should be able to make their own decisions on how they want to reopen,” Snare said, referring to the county and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.

Snare said the delays mean business owners are left uncertain about the future.

“Many were ready to open using commonsense solutions and following the state guidelines,” he said.

Prospero’s Books in Manassas has already announced it will not reopen after the COVID-19 shutdown. Snare said business owners are uncertain about what this means for them long term.

“We are reaching a point where some of our area businesses will be having to make the hard decision on whether they are going to open again,” he said.

Jared Foretek contributed to this report