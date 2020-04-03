Gary Belt, owner of Prospero’s Books in Old Town Manassas, bought the building in 2008 and never thought of the bookstore, which specializes in rare books, as a money maker. In fact, he said since he took over the business, it’s lost about $14,000.

With retail businesses largely shut down for months, he doesn’t know that the losses on utilities and web services are sustainable. He says there’s a “distinct possibility” that the store will be forced to close for good.

“I’m going to be 69 years old and I just don’t know that I want to go the extra mile,” Belt said, adding that he’s not interested in taking loans that ultimately need to be repaid. “I love that building, I love that bookstore. I can’t think of anything that fits better in the building than a bookstore. But I can’t afford to pay myself anything in the area of rent.”

A landlord of four apartments atop the store and a building in Bedford, Belt says he’s told all of his tenants that he can be flexible in terms of moving payments around because of the crisis.

His tenant in Bedford, a martial arts studio, has already asked to defer the April rent. Belt says he hopes most area landlords will be accommodating. Otherwise, he says, lots of “mom and pop” businesses like those in Old Town will have to go under.

“We’re all in this together,” he said.

Manassas Economic Development Director Patrick Small said larger businesses in the area have been more able to weather the economic storm that’s come along with the pandemic. Small businesses, on the other hand, are struggling mightily. He estimates that most hospitality businesses — restaurants and hotels — have seen revenues decline by around 70%.

The city has offered some small relief by waiving delinquent penalties on meals and sales taxes until June 20. It’s also turned all of its tourism budget into a campaign encouraging people to order from local restaurants and support small businesses however they can. But Small says its hands are largely tied in what it can do for small businesses. The city is a utility provider, but those revenues go into a self-sustaining fund. Shut-offs have stopped, but any relief for businesses would have to be made up with higher rates for others or tax increases, which aren’t feasible during the current crisis. The city itself, Small said, could be facing significant shortfalls.

On the other hand, he’d like to see the state do more. So far, it’s been relying on programs that had already been established to offer assistance.

“As of right now the state has set up no new programs and we would encourage them to do so,” Small said. “There are state entities capable of doing this and state funds available to do this. … Certainly, the state has a very robust rainy day fund.”

For Monica Lambert, who owns a seasonal bounce house business called Lambert’s Bounce Parties in Prince William County, the early end to the school year crushed her sales just as business was picking up. Graduation, prom and end-of-year party bookings all got cancelled.

She plans to start a new advertising push around how she can deliver bounce houses to homes fully sanitized and without physical contact. And she bought her units with cash, so the business doesn’t have debt to pay off. But the pandemic has stripped her business of revenue it can’t recover. From Jan. 1 to the end of March in 2019, she’d grossed over $5,500 in revenue. This year: just $490.

Lambert’s only hope now is that whenever life returns to normal, people will be eager to get outside and party.

“Everyone’s going to have cabin fever,” she said. “And they’re going to want to make up for all that lost socializing time and have some parties.”

MIX OF SUPPORT, DEMANDS

Heather Plum opened her first hair salon 15 years ago in Fairfax. She’s grown her business to three locations; two in Fairfax and one in Purcellville. But as of March 22 all three of her “Reflections of You” salons were closed, and 33 employees had joined the unemployment rolls.

Two of her landlords, Plum says, have been flexible in either delaying or waiving parts of her business’s rents. But she said a third has taken a different approach, demanding full payment at the start of the month for April, and threatening action against Plum and her business if it isn’t delivered.

To break the 5-year lease which just started last October, Plum says she’d have to pay a $100,000 penalty to her landlord. She’s told her stylists to take all of their personal equipment from the store in case the landlord changes the locks.

“They’re just bombarding us with these threatening emails,” Plum says. “We’ll be closed for at least 10 weeks. I have no revenue coming in. I can’t pay the rent.”

Plum’s situation is likely familiar to small business owners around the state, facing extended closures and either partially or completely lost revenue. Now, they’re turning to a patchwork of governmental assistance programs for aid as April’s rent comes due for brick and mortar shops.

With a business built purely on its cash flow, Plum says she has little runway for what could be a prolonged shutdown. Online sales of the retail products she usually sells at the salons could make up only about 1% of her normal revenue. Thankfully, she had one of her busiest days ever just before the closing, March 21, as people feared what was coming. She said stylists and clients were both required to wear gloves and have their temperature checked before entering, but she still felt uncomfortable about remaining open and decided to close the shops. Days later, the state would have forced her hand anyway.

But she paid out every stylist for their work up until the closure before letting them go (with assurances that if the stores can reopen, they will be invited to return).

“We only have two weeks of cash flow on hand at any time,” Plum says. “I opted to pay my employees before paying rent and I think that’s the right thing to do.”

To survive, Plum said she’s applied for a new $10,000 loan from the Small Business Administration for each of her locations, as well as the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program, which offers assistance based on a number of individual factors. Both types of loans could, under certain circumstances, become grants.