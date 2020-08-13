Starting Aug. 22, a real-life treasure hunt is coming to Prince William County.
With five “quests” planned for the fall and a $10,000 prize to be given to the first person to complete each one, Treasure Quest is the brainchild of Manassas City Councilperson Ian Lovejoy.
Players will pay $55 to register — kids can take part for free, but can’t compete on their own. Participants will start with a text message clue and work from there, solving to find further clues that ultimately lead to the “treasure” somewhere in the area. Lovejoy said he expects most of the quests to be completed within a day, but that if people work quickly they can likely finish quicker. It’s a race, after all.
“Folks should plan to clear the afternoon,” Lovejoy said. “We would expect it to be done in 24 hours but somebody who’s really good would solve it in the afternoon.”
And Lovejoy said that because the quests are entirely games of skill, they won’t run afoul of any anti-gambling rules.
“As long as it’s a game of skill, that’s kind of the differentiation,” he said. “This is definitely a game of skill in that you’ll have skills in trivia, puzzles and navigating real world clues.”
Lovejoy said he was very conscious of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic when plotting out the first quest. He wants to capitalize on the growth of the “escape room” industry while giving families or individuals something similar in an outdoor setting.
“It’s a new business concept. So the idea is to combine the energy from Pokemon Go and escape rooms and throw that kind of energy into an outdoor-based recreation concept that is a countywide treasure hunt,” Lovejoy said.
The first quest will be local to Prince William County, but Lovejoy said he plans to hold subsequent events in Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun counties in Northern Virginia and Montgomery County in Maryland.
Lovejoy is the founder of Reliant Hiring Solutions, a hiring event facilitator. He said at its core, his business is event planning. The quests are no different, but they add in his love for trivia nights and brain teasers.
“This is just a big coordinated event, so definitely using my team, I have a staff who coordinate and work on these,” Lovejoy said. “It’s just a bit different. I always loved trivia nights and a riddle … certainly that’s something I’ve always enjoyed.”
The biggest hurdle in making sure that the quests continue, he said, would be getting enough people to sign up and pay the registration fee to make it a viable business.
As the quests are held through the fall, Lovejoy will be simultaneously campaigning for his third term on the city council. Three seats are up for grabs in November, those of Lovejoy, Vice Mayor Pam Sebesky and Councilperson Mark Wolfe, both of whom are also vying for re-election. Democrat Tom Osina and Republicans Harry Clark and Lynn Grene are running to win seats on the council for the first time.
