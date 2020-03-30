Novant Health UVA Health System, which operates hospitals in Manassas, Haymarket and Culpeper, is asking for donations of personal protective equipment, while stating that it still has everything it needs at the time being.

On Friday, Novant Director of Community Engagement Kim Golanski sent out a public call for unused masks (including homemade masks of any kind), gowns, face shields, gloves, wipes and more. But the system is denying online comments that some hospital workers are scrambling to find their own supplies.

“It’s a fluid situation and all I’m going to be able to share with you is at present, we are adequately supplied for the patients we have and we continue to monitor all of our sources,” Susan Tulino, Novant’s director of communications and marketing, told InsideNoVa.

Without offering any specifics, though, Tulino said a future surge could exceed the hospital’s capacity.

“I can’t tell you, as a health system, we’re going to be prepared for every patient during the crisis,” she said. “We remain in a constant state of readiness, we continue to prepare every single day for the days ahead and hopefully the weeks ahead as much as we possibly can.”

One model on the virus’s spread, from the Seattle-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, projects that Virginia is still 47 days from its “peak resource use” and peak in fatalities on May 17. It projects that the state will exceed its current hospital and intensive care bed capacity by late April.

Novant is asking that donations not be brought to hospitals directly without prior approval, and that anyone interested in making donations contact NHUVA.sr@novanthealth.org.

“Novant Health UVA Health System is grateful for the outpouring of support that our organization continues to receive from our communities,” Golanski said in a statement. “Your continued encouragement and numerous offers of goods and services have been very appreciated during our response to COVID-19.”

‘For as long as we can’

Kenny Loveless, the vice president and minority owner of Tang’s Bridal and Alterations in Manassas, said his three remaining tailors and seamstresses were churning out between 100 and 150 protective masks per day, donating them for free to any first responders or health professionals who asked.

According to Loveless, the business is now simply trying to keep up with demand. Orders have already been placed for their output Tuesday and Wednesday. Among those who have requested masks are workers at a pediatrician’s office, fire technicians and emergency room nurses at the local hospitals.

Loveless said the bridal shop is exploring making gowns, which he’s been told are also needed, but first needs specifications from health officials. Tang’s is still doing some business, but it’s been severely diminished by the crisis. Previously, the business had six tailors and seamstresses. Three decided they wanted to stay home and voluntarily filed for unemployment, Loveless said, though they likely couldn’t have been kept on the payroll anyway.

As long as they can continue to pay the remaining staff, Loveless said, they’ll keep making equipment.

“We’re going to do it for as long as we can, and once we feel like we’ve tapped cash flow to a level where we just can’t do it anymore, we’ll stop,” Loveless said. “[Owner Xiao-Yin Byrom] has a really big heart and wants to keep this rocking and rolling.”