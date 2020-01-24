After about 50 years — and various owners — the Occoquan Inn is gone.
In its place will be an Italian restaurant under development by a familiar face.
“I love broken things and want to fix them,” Jim Novak said.
In the 1980s and ’90s, the Occoquan Inn restaurant was run by Novak, who was 23 when he took over. His father handled the business aspects.
From the beginning of his involvement with the property, Novak understood the benefit of having a tourist sign for the business on Interstate 95. “I remember people pulling up with their suitcases,” he said. “I would have to say ‘No, we are a restaurant.’”
Business needed a boost, Novak said.
“In the Occoquan Inn, there was no business anymore,” Novak said. “It was running but it was only two or three tables every night, one waitress.”
He decided to turn the bar in the space next door into the Virginia Grill serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.
“We would get people from the highway and people from the town,” he said.
It worked, as least partially, and the Virginia Grill became the breakfast hub of the town. “Every day we were full — merchants, people from the highway. It was becoming a place where everyone was talking across the room. Everybody knew everybody’s name,” Novak said. “It was really neat.”
There was also a room in the basement that was known in the 1970s as the Wade Hampton Lounge.
“It was a little bar and the only way you could get in was through the back. There used to be a lot of Woodbridge High School teachers who would go there because they wouldn’t run into their students, because a lot of them were old enough to drink,” Novak said.
That was closed before Novak got involved, and he decided to turn it into the Down Under Tavern, and he added a door in the front.
In the 17 years that Novak ran the Occoquan Inn, it was a white tablecloth, romantic restaurant that was busy on the weekends with a banquet room upstairs.
“On weekends I always had something going on up there,” he said.
Novak decided to get out of the business in the late ’90s for personal and family reasons and went into commercial refrigeration repair, which he did for about 20 years.
Gary Savage, who had owned the restaurant and bar since 1997, was looking to move on last summer.
The price was right, and Novak convinced the landlord, Matthew Dawson, that he was the right person to take it over.
Novak took over in June and decided he wanted to make the Occoquan Inn an upscale Italian casual restaurant, D’Rocco’s. His mother is Italian.
Novak is creating all the restaurant’s offerings. “I’m a cook, not a chef. You have to have a degree to be a chef,” he said.
He’s been making much-needed improvements.
The Down Under had experienced several floodings in recent years. Novak discovered it had mold. He took care of that and solved the flooding problem. He lightened up the place, made it more inviting and renamed it The Tap Room.
And he remembers standing outside of the building and listening to two women talk. “One said, ‘What’s that place like?’ The other one said, ‘Greasy and grimy,’” he said.
He’s taken care of that, too. The grease filter is now being cleaned and serviced regularly.
He is changing the Virginia Grill to D’Rocco’s Grill.
In D’Rocco’s, Novak also has brightened up the space. The heavy tasseled drapes are gone and there is new artwork and photos on the wall, each with a theme – eating, labor, play and love.
Novak is occasionally offering preview dinners before he opens D’Rocco’s on March 15. “I want to take care of my people, but also let my kitchen staff practice,” he said.
History at Occoquan Inn
The exact year the former Occoquan Inn was built is unclear beyond that it was in the 1800s.
Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta, a member of the Occoquan Historical Society, consulted with Dolores Elder, the former Mill House Museum curator, and Martha Roberts, a former president of the society.
“The 1804 plat (the year the town was chartered) does show a small structure on Lot 6 (the site at issue), but Dolores has indicated she always believed it was a small ordinary or something similar,” Porta said.
From an oral history, they believe it was built by Lucien Clark and that Tyson Janney moved out of Rockledge Mansion and into the house on the site with his new bride sometime in the last quarter of the 1800s.
“The Janney family was a very prominent Quaker family in Occoquan, taking over the Mill complex and Rockledge after Nathaniel Ellicott left for Alexandria in 1816,” Porta said. “They continued to operate the mill into the 1920s (until Janney left for Fredericksburg.)”
“From what we can tell from insurance records, the site was not fatally damaged by the fire of 1916. When Tyson Janney left, the house passed, according to oral histories, to Samuel Davis, then to Robert Hall, and then to the Dawson family who owns it now,” according to Porta.
Oral histories confirm that.
Matt Dawson said that when his family purchased it from the Halls in the 70s it was vacant, but the Lynn family then leased it from the Dawsons and established the Occoquan Inn in the ‘70s. They ran it until the 1980s when Jim Novak took over for about 10 years. Gary Savage then ran the Occoquan Inn from 1997 until 2019 when Novak took over, renaming it D’Rocco’s.
