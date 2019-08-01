OmniRide is operating with fewer buses Thursday after a contract with bus operators ended Wednesday with no new agreement.
In the I-95 corridor, Express buses will operate to and from the Pentagon. In the I-66 corridor, Express buses will operate to and from the Tysons Corner Metro Station. Other OmniRide buses are expected to operate regular service.
Fares will be free on all buses that are not running regular service.
OmniRide’s service contractor, First Transit, has been negotiating since March with the union that represents its bus operators at OmniRide, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, or AFSCME.
The AFSCME Union and First Transit reached a tentative agreement in late June, according to OmniRide, but the union later rejected that contract offer.
On Tuesday, OmniRide learned that AFSCME rejected an offer to extend the current contract through Sept. 30 as negotiations continue.
"OmniRide values and appreciates its entire workforce and respects the union’s right to collectively bargain for wages and fringe benefits. We will work diligently to minimize the impact of this process on our passengers," according to the statement.
