OmniRide bus drivers may be back at work Tuesday after reaching a tentative agreement Monday with their employer, First Transit.
The agreement will need to be ratified by the union membership, but buses will be operating a regular service as early as Tuesday, according to a news release.
First Transit hires the bus operators and mechanics who work on OmniRide buses, but OmniRide is not involved in First Transit’s negotiations with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
"OmniRide has no way of determining how many operators actually will report for work until Tuesday morning," according to the statement. "Therefore, passengers should be prepared for modified service on Tuesday."
Passengers can stay informed about OmniRide’s operating status by checking OmniRide.com or signing up for Rider Express alerts.
OmniRide also will have staff at key commuter lots on Tuesday morning to help direct passengers and answer their questions.
Some OmniRide bus drivers began participating in a work stoppage on Aug. 1 after their contract expired with First Transit.
First Transit has been negotiating with the union that represents its bus operators at OmniRide, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) since March 2019.
Negotiations for a new contract began in March and a tentative agreement was reached in June, but the union later rejected that offer.
