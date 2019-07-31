OmniRide is warning riders of a potential disruption in service as the current contract with the union representing bus operators ends Wednesday with no new agreement.
"We have been informed of a potential work stoppage by the union representing our bus drivers," according to a statement from OmniRide on Wednesday night. "If OmniRide has too few bus operators to run regular service on Aug. 1, a modified version of our Emergency Service Plan will be implemented due to Metro’s summer shutdown."
If service is affected, fares will not be charged on impacted routes.
OmniRide’s service contractor, First Transit, has been negotiating since March with the union that represents its bus operators at OmniRide, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, or AFSCME.
The AFSCME Union and First Transit reached a tentative agreement in late June, according to OmniRide, but the union later rejected that contract offer.
On Tuesday, OmniRide learned that AFSCME rejected an offer to extend the current contract through Sept. 30 as negotiations continue.
Written communication from the union says there is no work stoppage planned and there is an additional negotiation meeting scheduled for Aug. 13, but OmniRide officials say they've been warned of a potential work stoppage beginning Thursday.
"OmniRide values and appreciates its entire workforce and respects the union’s right to collectively bargain for wages and fringe benefits. We will work diligently to minimize the impact of this process on our passengers," according to the statement.
ESP POLICY
Beginning Thursday, OmniRide will monitor the number of drivers reporting for work, and will implement the ESP if attendance rates indicate there will not be enough drivers to meet essential services. OmniRide passengers are encouraged to sign up for Rider Express alerts and monitor our website for updates.
In the I-95 Corridor:
- When the ESP is implemented, OmniRide Express buses in the I-95 corridor typically operate to/from the Franconia-Springfield Metro Station. However because Metro rail service is currently unavailable at Franconia-Springfield, OmniRide Express buses will operate to different locations if necessary. Visit OmniRide.com prior to your trip to learn if the ESP is in effect and get details about your specific route.
- The Prince William Metro Express bus will continue to operate to/from Franconia-Springfield as usual, even if the ESP is in effect.
In the I-66 Corridor:
- When the ESP is implemented, OmniRide Express buses in the I-66 corridor operate only to/from the Tysons Corner Metro Station.
If the ESP is implemented, OmniRide also will encourage increased use of slugging as well as the variety of connecting services at the Franconia-Springfield Metro Station.
