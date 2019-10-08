Andrew Golkin, owner of Paul Davis Restoration & Remodeling of Suburban Virginia, recently announced that his company’s commercial property customers in suburban Virginia have rated the restoration firm’s level of service at the top of the ranking scale for satisfaction in 2019, as surveyed and recorded by Net Promoter Score.
According to Golkin, the franchise business was ranked at 85% with no detractors in customer experience among the company’s network of 300 offices in the U.S. and Canada. The high-ranking score placed the organization at the top NPS percentiles for commercial property job performance, customer service and quality of work, according to a news release.
Golkin credits the ranking to Amber Yost, director of Commercial Claims at Paul Davis, along with her team. Yost is responsible for leading, training and managing the department and commercial business development along with budgets and customer relations. She has been employed with the office since 2013.
“We are very proud to receive the outstanding customer satisfaction scores. Our goal continues to be focused on delivering exceptional service,” Golkin said.
The locally owned franchise office is headquartered at 8773 Virginia Meadows Drive in Manassas. For more, visit www.pdrvirginia.com.
