A piping company will invest $8.5 million in a new Manassas production facility, state and local leaders announced Sept. 18.
High Purity Systems Inc. will acquire a 30,000-square-foot facility that will triple current production capacity and create 105 new jobs with average annual salaries exceeding $100,000, according to a news release.
“High Purity Systems has thrived in the city of Manassas for more than three decades, and we are honored that the company has again chosen to reinvest in the commonwealth for its latest multimillion-dollar expansion,” Gov. Ralph Northam said.
The site of the new production facility will replace a former vehicle storage yard.
“Our company and our employees’ families have deep roots in the area, which is why we’re thrilled to remain in the city of Manassas and the commonwealth of Virginia,” said Jody Ralston, CEO of High Purity Systems. “This expansion significantly increases our capacity to serve our industrial and government client base throughout the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, as well as our national fabrication customers.”
The Manassas Economic Development Authority played a major role in the company’s decision to expand in the city, according to a statement.
“The Economic Development Authority is thrilled High Purity Systems has chosen to stay in Manassas, and are looking forward to their continued success,” said Chairman Mark Olsen.
In recent years, Manassas has become a highly sought-after location for advanced manufacturing and technology-based companies. Major expansions to existing facilities have been announced by Micron Technology, Aurora Flight Sciences and Chantilly Air.
There’s been more than $3.2 billion in economic investment announced since August 2018 and more than 1,250 technology and advanced manufacturing jobs added since July 2018.
“High Purity Systems has become a vital part of the Manassas business community with ties to several of the city’s largest employers in aerospace and advanced manufacturing,” said Mayor Hal Parrish. “We are proud to have created an environment in which companies like HPS thrive and grow here in Manassas, helping make us a regional employment center with one of the greatest percentages of high-wage jobs in professional and technical services in Virginia.”
Manassas has the 4th highest pay for tech workers, the 16th highest per capita income, and the 10th highest weekly wages in Virginia.
