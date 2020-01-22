Prince William Chamber announces 2020 Business Awards nominees

The Prince William Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2020 Business Awards nominees, recognizing the community’s leaders in innovation, community involvement and economic development.
Nominations were accepted through December. Chamber members could be nominated in one of seven categories.
The awards include the Agnes L. Colgan Community Service Award that will be presented to two not-for-profit organizations making a demonstrable positive contribution to the quality of life in the Greater Prince William Region. Each award is accompanied by a check for $1,000 to continue the winner’s work. Awards are given in two categories: Arts & Education or Health & Human Services.
In addition, the 5th annual Charles J. Colgan Visionary Award will be announced and presented.
Winners are chosen by a committee of chamber members and will be announced at an awards dinner Feb. 27 at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle. Tickets are $85 for members and $100 for non-member. Register to attend at pwchamber.org or call 703-368-6600.
Introducing the Prince William Chamber of Commerce 2020 Business Award Nominees for the following categories:
Excellence in Small Business (1-10 Employees)
- Awesome Smiles Dental Center
- Clean Homes VA
- HHHunt/Abberly Avera
- Kiddie Academy of Woodbridge North
- MSG Property LLC, MCCall Design Studio Visual Communications (DMVisual) LLC
- New Media Horizons, LLC
- Oopseez, LLC
- Susan Jacobs-Samson Properties
- Sweeney Barn
- Tang’s Alterations Bridal/Bespoke
- United 1 Mortgage Corp.
Business Excellence (11+ Employees)
- Cintas Corporation
- Contract Solutions, Inc.
- Diamond’s Management Group, Inc.
- Jabs Construction, Inc.
- Lifestyle Physicians
- MurLarkey Distilled Spirtis, LLC
- Offix
- Omega World Travel
- Reinhart Food Service, LLC
Emerging Business
- Genesis Barber Academy
- HHHunt/Abberly Avera
- Nanda Learning Center
- Oopseez, LLC
- Rockwood
- Sweeney Barn
Innovative Practice or Partnership of the Year
- Abacus Robotics & Inova Health System
- Appliance Connection
- Bristow Montessori School & Northwest Federal Credit Union
- Clean Homes VA & BEACON for Adult Literacy
- Falcon Communications & House of Mercy
- Genesis Barber Academy
- Kiddie Academy of Gainesville & Didlake, Inc.
- Lifestyle Physicians
- Manassas City Public Schools Career & Technical Education Dept.
- MSG Property LLC, MCCall Design Studio Visual Communications (DMVisual) LLC
- Sandy Spring Bank & Bookworm Central
Community Outreach Award
- Awesome Smiles Dental Center
- Clean Homes VA
- Brookdale Senior Living
- Keller Williams Realty/KW Commercial
- MSG Property LLC, MCCall Design Studio Visual Communications (DMVisual) LLC
- Nanda Learning Center
- New Media Horizons, LLC
- Offix
- Potomac Place
- Primrose School of Bristow
- ACTS/Prince William Food Rescue
- Professionals by Design and HireGround, Inc.
- Susan Jacobs—Samson Properties
- United Bank
- Uptown Alley
- Wegmans -Woodbridge
Excellence in Hospitality & Tourism
- AAA Mid-Atlantic, Car Care, Insurance, Travel
- Hampton Inn-Manassas
- Leaseweb USA, Inc.
- MSG Property LLC, MCCall Design Studio Visual Communications (DMVisual) LLC
- Rockwood
- Uptown Alley
Tech Company of the Year
- Didlake Document Imaging
- Jewell Technical Consulting
- Offix
- SYSUSA, Inc.
Agnes L. Colgan Community Service Award
Arts & Education
- ImagiNation Learning Center
- Melodies for the Mind
- Soroptimist Clubs of Woodbridge and Manassas
Health & Human Services
- Abacus Robotics
- Carried to Full Term
- Didlake, Inc.
- House of Mercy
- The Sweet Julia Grace Foundation
Charles J. Colgan Visionary Award
- David Brickley
- Linda Decker
- Lovey Hammel
- Marty Nohe
