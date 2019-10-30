Thank you for your service.
That was the resounding message of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce’s Salute to the Armed Forces event held Oct. 28 at Marine Corps Base Quantico.
World War II veterans, active-duty and retired veterans from all branches of the services were recognized as well a Gold Star wives and mothers who received a standing ovation.
“Thank you so much for all you have endured,” said Mark D’Antonio, chairman of the chamber’s Veterans Council to the women.
“They gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” he said of those servicemember who have died.
The American Legion Post 114 Commander explained the POW/MIA table situated in front of the podium. The small table was set for one, representing one missing or captured servicemember. The round table symbolized everlasting concern for POW/MIAs. The white table cloth represented the purity of intent of the servicemembers. A single red rose signified blood shed in ensuring the freedom of the United States. A lit candle symbolized hope. A slice of lemon was to remind all of the bitter fate of those missing or captured. A pinch of salt represented tears shed by the families. The inverted glass symbolized their inability to share in the event.
Quantico Base Commander Col. William Bentley and Fort Belvoir Garrison Commander Col. Michael Greenberg spoke of their commitment to being part of the surrounding communities.
Bentley spoke about meeting a 6-year-old girl named Sophie during the Marine Corps Marathon’s kids race and learning she had lost her father about five years ago will in service and he met her mother.
“That’s the kind of connection to the community with the Gold Star Moms that matter,” Bentley said.
Greenberg highlighted Major League Baseball’s hosting of a Play Ball event for children before Game 4 of the World Series at Fort Belvoir. He also spoke about the planned opening of the National Museum of the U.S. Army on June 4. The museum could bring 750,000 visited during its first year.
“Partnering with the outside community is very important,” Greenberg said.
Both commanders presented honors to their Marines and soldiers.
Music played a big part of the program. The performance by the Linton Hall School Fife & Drum Corps drew a standing ovation, as did the singing of all service branch anthems by retired Army Master Sgt. Caleb Green, a chamber member.
Green is a member of Voices of Service, a group that recently placed fifth in “America’s Got Talent.” The quartet is comprised of active duty and retired Army members. Three members are Woodbridge residents.
They were brought together by CAMMO, the Center for American Military Music Opportunities. Funds generated by CAMMO goes towards the development of music therapy programs to treat Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
On behalf of Voices of Services, Green thanked the chamber for its Salute to the Armed Forces. “We have nothing but respect for making this possible,” Green said.
“We are all like chalk. You rub off wherever you go. You have to be able to identify someone who had a need, an infliction and addition and help them,” Green said.
“The gift we have is music and we were able to stand on the world stage and say, ‘You are not alone,’” he said.
