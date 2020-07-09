The Prince William Chamber hosted the 2020 Valor Awards on June 30. The event had been planned for March, but was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Since its initial release, the Chamber has been overwhelmed by the positive response to the virtual ceremony," said Ross Snare, the chamber's senior director of operations and government affairs. "We are incredibly proud of all the First Responders whom we honored in this ceremony and although the event was held virtually the community still honored those who received awards this year. It's a true testament to how unique of a community we live in."
2020 Valor Award Honorees
From the Virginia State Police
Investigative Merit Award to Special Agent Kevin Fleenor II
From the City of Manassas Police Department
Investigative Merit Award to Detective Luis Armas
Investigative Merit Award to
Lieutenant Tara Petty
Sergeant Wayne Bombara
Detective Chris Daniels
Detective Marcus Hyde
Officer James Horton
Officer Justin Rollins
Investigative Merit Award to
Sergeant Carilyn Mellow
Senior Animal Control Officer Marc Daigle
Merit Award for Valor to
Senior Detective Marcus Hyde
Senior Police Officer Barrett
Officer Ethan Eustace
Officer Warren Lane
Bronze Award for Valor to
Senior Detective Jacob Turpin
Officer Steven Shillingburg
Officer Khalia Bowden
From City of Manassas Fire and Rescue Department
Merit Award for Valor to
Technician Justin Laidler
From Prince William County Department of Fire & Rescue and Stonewall Jackson Volunteer Fire Department
Merit Award for Valor
Prince William County Department of Fire & Rescue
Tele Communicator 1 Jeanette Watson
Lieutenant Luke Deatley
Technician II Charles DeBonis
Stonewall Jackson Volunteer Fire Dep. Ambulance 511
Samantha Bellows
Breanna Hart
Catherine Quinones
Engine 511
Assistant Chief Drew Taylor
Sergeant Ethan Cochran
Kyle Davi
From Prince William County Department of Fire & Rescue
Merit Award for Valor to
Lieutenant Dan Beck
Lieutenant Michelle Beck
Merit Award for Valor to
Technician II Christopher Sager
Merit Award for Valor to
Technician I Mollie Bodmer
Valorous Unit Award
Engine 520
Technician II Travis Taylor
Technician I Robert McBurney
Technician I Larry Price
Technician I Neftali Mena
Truck 520
Lieutenant Kevin Tobey
Technician II Andrew Hale
Technician II Christopher Alloway
Technician I Asley Amezquita
Technician I Jason Mendez
Medic 520
Technician II Sarah Mullins
Technician II Stephen King
Engine 514
Lieutenant Brian Moore
Technician II Matthew Cone
Technician I Michael Lamb
Technician I Darryl Jones
Rescue 506
Lieutenant Mark Nicol
Technician II Bobby Cook
Technician I Timothy Heard
Technician I Kate Adzemovic
Collapse 502
Lieutenant Bryan Janda
Technician II Jemeel Brady
Technician I Seth Wayland
Lieutenant Michael Hauser
Medic 514
Technician II- Brian Plaster
Technician II-Benjamin Draxler
Technician II-Daniel Blankenship
Medic 517
Lieutenant James Young
Technician II Patrick Reubens
Technician II Larry Milbourne
Techinician I Thomas Fill
Engine 512
Lieutenant Jason Zappas
Technician II—Ryan Thomas
Technician I- Robert Attrill III
Technician I- Joseph Tate
Battalion 502
Battalion Chief Kevin Artone
Technician II Nicholas Budkiewicz
Division Chief 500
Kurt Heindrichs
Valorous Unit Award
Medic – 512
Lieutenant Lou Berecz
Technician II Amanda Sheil
Technician II Jonathon Hartmann
Valorous Unit Award
Battalion 593
Captain Brett Hamby
Technician II James Walker
Engine 523
Technician II Christopher Sager
Technician II Austin Wing
Ryan Turlik
Truck 523
Technician II Adam Mowry
Technician I Brittany Mason
Technician I Jeremy Lonas
Technician I Colin Tang
Medic 523
Lieutenant Robert Moreau
Technician II Lauren Lindous
Technician I Daniel Bragg
Bronze Award For Valor to
Technician I Ryan Blehr
Silver Award For Valor to
Technician II Joshua Owens
From the Prince William County Fire & Rescue, Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office, Prince William County Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and the Forensic Services Section and ATF Fire Research Lab
Hillary Robinette Award
Prince William County Fire & Rescue
Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky
Battalion Chief Tom Jarman
Captain Tyler Cirillo
Lieutenant Mike Cozdeba
Lieutenant Barry Culbertson
Lieutenant Paul Smiljanich
Lieutenant Tammy Kronebusch
Lieutenant Jason Knight
Lieutenant Justin Lefever
Lieutenant Barbara Quick
Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office
Deputy Fire Marshal Ben Gouldman and Dutchess
ATF Fire Research Lab
Special Agent Chad Campanell
Special Agent Mark Ambrozy
Special Agent in Charge Matt Varisco
Special Agent Brian Grove, PE
Prince William County Police Department – Criminal Investigations Division And the Forensic Services Section: n/a
From the Prince William County Police Department
Investigative Merit Award to Officer Michael Furr
Investigative Merit Award
Detective Nader Qura
Detective Kevin Hook
Detective Tommy Rodriquez
Detective Eric Davis
Officer Timothy Clark
Officer Felipe Villalobos Reyes
Detective Jonathan Kennedy
Sergeant Caillen Smith
Detective Cameron Crouch
Merit Award for Valor
Sergeant Dennis Jensen
Officer Jonathan Seals
Officer Liam Spina
Officer Christopher Hume
Valorous Unit Award
Officer Christopher Seise
Officer Casey Nelsen
Officer Christopher Paradis
Officer Ryan Lindous
Officer Kara Brown
Officer Kevin MacFarlane
Officer Matthew Ernst
Officer Andrew Smyth
Officer Sarah Kolkmeyer
Officer Kelsey Hannenmann
Officer Thomas Wheeler
Officer Ajay Singh
Officer Colby Matthews
Sergeant Darren Hadro
Merit Award for Valor
Officer Brian Mundon
Officer William Ward
Bronze Award for Valor
Officer Zachary Smith
Bronze Award for Valor
Officer Michael Ragan
Officer Anthony Edwards
Bronze Award for Valor
Officer Michael Ragan
Officer Colby Matthews
Silver Award for Valor to
Master Police Officer Joseph T. Allen
From the Narcotics Task Force
Investigative Merit Award
Prince William County Police Department
Detective Nicholas Waymire
Detective Joshua Lane
Detective Jeremy Booth
Detective Simon Chu
Setective Stephen Cieslinski
Detective Neal Anglin
Detective Walther O’Neal
Detective Saniel Sekely
Detective Brandon Hunt
Detective Donald DeShazo
Detective Wayne Smith
Detective Robert White
Sergeant Donna Edelen
First Sergeant Kenneth Hulsey
First Sergeant Michael Sullivan
City of Manassas Police Department
Detective Brittany Alexander
Detective Ryan Daisey
City of Manassas Park Police Department
Detective Christopher Koglin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.