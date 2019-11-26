Nominations are now being accepted for the Prince William Chamber Business Awards.
Awards recognize excellence in business, innovative practices, outstanding contributions to the community and organizations that stand out among their peers, according to the chamber. Industry awards rotate on an annual basis, shining the spotlight on members in varying industry sectors.
The annual event will be held Thursday, Feb. 27 at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.
This year’s categories include:
Excellence in Small Business (1-10 Employees) — Awarded to a member business that displays overall outstanding contributions to the chamber and/or to the business community.
Business Excellence (11 + Employees) — Awarded to a member business of at least 11 employees or more that displays overall outstanding contributions to the chamber and/or to the business community
Emerging Business of the Year — Awarded to a business that has been in business at least one and no more than two years, and has made outstanding contributions to the chamber and local community.
Innovative Practice or Partnership of the Year — Awarded to a member business, not-for-profit organization or government entity which has demonstrated outstanding vision and groundbreaking solutions in the last year. May also be awarded green practices or for the establishment of a unique partnership resulting in an innovative program or service.
Community Outreach Award — Awarded to a for-profit member business in recognition for their outstanding support of the community, and not-for-profit organizations, through volunteer hours, in-kind goods and services, philanthropic support and corporate policy that stipulates and encourages community involvement.
Excellence in Hospitality & Tourism Award — Awarded to a member business or individual that contributes to the local quality of life and/or tourism industry through outstanding customer service, unique consumer experiences and contributions to the local community.
Tech Company of the Year — Awarded to a member business that displays outstanding contributions in the areas of science, technology or STEM education and the local community.
Agnes L. Colgan Community Service Awards — Awarded to two not-for-profit organizations making a demonstrable positive contribution to the quality of life in the Greater Prince William region. Each award is accompanied by a check for $1,000 to continue the winner’s work.
