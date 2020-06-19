Small businesses can now start to apply for a grant of up to $10,000 from Prince William County in the county’s second round of its micro grant program in response to COVID-19.
The Board of County Supervisors approved several changes to the program Tuesday in hopes that more small businesses will qualify and be able to apply for financial assistance.
Christina Winn, the county’s economic development director, told supervisors that businesses that have applied employ a combined 1,400 people.
“We set out to help and save jobs here,” Winn said.
More than 75% of applications were from minority, women or veteran owned businesses, she said. The first round of grants could total about about $1.2 million in relief. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has dedicated $5 million from federal relief funding toward the program.
Winn said checks to business owners should arrive in the mail in early July.
The second round of applications will include an expanded criteria for small businesses to qualify. The deadline to apply is Sunday, June 28.
In the first round, the county's economic development department received applications from 220 small businesses. Staff estimates about 60%, or about 132 businesses, will qualify under round one qualifications.
According to small businesses and members of the Economic Recovery Task Force,
many small businesses did not qualify as they were home-based businesses, sole proprietorships or exceeded the gross receipts limit of $1 million, according to county staff.
The Economic Recovery Task Force is developing recommendations to help the local economy improve, Winn said.
For more, visit the website.
