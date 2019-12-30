Replacing Peebles, Gordmans announces Manassas hiring event

Gordmans apparel and home decor store will host a hiring event at its future Manassas location, with plans to open nine Virginia stores March 3.
Gordmans is converting Peebles department stores, including the site at 9018 Mathis Ave., according to a news release.
Gordmans offers a variety of positions, including store manager, assistant store manager, sales associate, stockroom associate and more.
Interested candidates are invited to first apply online at gordmans.com/careers and then visit a job fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9 at the Mathis Avenue location.
Other planned Gordmans locations include Covington, Front Royal, Lexington, Lura, King George, Warrenton, Waynesboro and Woodstock.
Full-time Gordmans associates are offered benefits, including health insurance (medical, prescription drug, dental and vision); a 401(k) savings plan; paid vacation and holidays; and a 20% associate discount on merchandise. Gordmans offers flexible full-time and part-time schedules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.